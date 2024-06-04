Simplicity Acquires Plum Life and Launches LifeLink™, a Digital Life Insurance Platform that Automates the Delivery of Much-Needed Protection

SUMMIT, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a leading financial products distribution firm, today announced the launch of Simplicity LifeLink™ a life insurance sales platform that transforms and expedites the way insurance is purchased. Simplicity is launching LifeLink™ after its successful acquisition of Plum Life Inc. and is pleased to announce that Plum Life's co-founders, Manish Bhatt, Sanjay Mehra, Rahim Rajpar, and Amir Weiss, have become Simplicity's newest partners.

Simplicity LifeLink™ is designed to be a comprehensive solution for agents looking to manage the entire sales process, advancing everything from quoting to application to issue. The platform will be available to Simplicity's independent agents, affiliated agencies, and contracted financial institution clients. Simplicity LifeLink™ will continue to serve Plum Life's existing agents.

"To expedite the delivery of holistic financial advice, Simplicity has long known that simplifying and automating the delivery of the one financial product that everyone needs was a critical path item to help customers successfully navigate the intersection of wealth accumulation and financial protection. With the launch of Simplicity LifeLink™, Simplicity positions its financial advisory clients to deliver the best service and best products in a way that is easy to understand and even easier to execute," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Today, too many Americans are uninsured or under-insured. Simplicity now paves the way for these Americans to protect their family and loved ones more easily. Simplicity LifeLink™ gives our agents the best tool to address this insurance shortfall and the opportunity to assist these American families with the delivery of sound, integrated, and automated holistic financial planning. We are thrilled to take this important step ahead and, at the same time, welcome Manish, Sanjay, Rahim, Amir and their team to the Simplicity Partnership."

"We are honored to partner with Simplicity to develop LifeLink™, an agent-first, life insurance technology platform that simplifies an agent's sales process and allows them to focus on their client relationships," said Manish Bhatt. "Simplicity LifeLink™ is committed to reimagining how insurance is purchased and offers a simple user interface, customized for agents, and allows our agents to run and compare quotes from a number of life insurance providers. Simplicity LifeLink's™ agents can also share this information with clients in one click, and confidently answer questions and recommend solutions."

To access Simplicity LifeLink™ visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

