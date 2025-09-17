Simplicity Acquires Professional Planning Services, Welcoming Chris Lester, Keith Lester, and Katelyn Erchick as Newest Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Professional Planning Services ("PPS"). PPS is a financial advisory business that unites wealth advisory services with protection products to address the needs and goals of families, high-income earners, and small business owners. With this new partnership, Simplicity welcomes Chris Lester, Keith Lester, and Katelyn Erchick as the firm's newest partners. PPS will rebrand as it becomes a part of the fast-growing Simplicity Wealth Advisors platform, and it will be based out of Simplicity's Summit, NJ office.

"We have a long history working with Chris and the PPS team across our core wealth and protection business, and are excited to formally welcome Chris, Keith, and Katelyn to the partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Their team's expertise in wealth and protection products will be a great asset as we continue to provide an unrivaled suite of financial solutions to clients as part of a holistic financial plan."

Chris Lester, the leader of Professional Planning Services, commented, "Our team is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Simplicity. By combining forces with Simplicity, we will be able to further enhance our capabilities, including protection and accumulation products on one platform, and continue to provide exceptional financial services to our clients and support them in pursuit of a holistic financial plan."

About Professional Planning Services

Led by Chris Lester, Professional Planning Services is a retail wealth and protection products firm that provides clients with personalized service to address their specific financial situation and goals.

For more information, please visit https://professionalplanningservices.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

