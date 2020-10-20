Simplicity® Adds Courier™ XT To Robust Zero-Turn Lineup

"Simplicity takes deep pride in providing our customers with a luxurious mowing experience that doesn't sacrifice cut quality," said Kody Van Sistine, Simplicity brand manager. "The new Courier XT exemplifies those qualities by delivering commercially inspired features and components, with the premium cut quality that our customers expect and value."

Courier XT

The Courier XT is engineered to deliver a high-quality mowing experience that reliably performs year after year. Offering 52-inch and 61-inch deck options and powerful Briggs & Stratton® Commercial Series engines, with a max speed of 8.5 mph, the Courier XT makes quick work of big jobs without sacrificing cut quality, thanks to the exclusive suspension system. The Courier XT is packed with features that make it a strong contender for any homeowner's next mower purchase, here are just a few of those key features:

Simplicity Comfort System™ 4-point suspension, reducing the impact on the operator by up to 25%*

Pivoting front axle to make navigating rough terrain more comfortable

Briggs & Stratton Commercial Series Engines for reliable power

Hydro-Gear ® 2800 transmissions with charge pumps

2800 transmissions with charge pumps Cut & Sew premium seat with armrests for all-day comfort

Large front caster and rear drive tires for added stability and traction

LED headlight to illuminate the mowing path

Robust rear bumper for improved engine protection

Simplicity is eager to continue its historic lawn and garden excellence with the new Courier XT which will be available via our exclusive dealer network in Spring 2021.

*Results of Suspension Comfort System™ depend on grass/yard conditions. Maximum speed varies by model.

About Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Briggs & Stratton, LLC, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care, and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco. com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Related Links

http://www.briggsandstratton.com

