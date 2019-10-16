Simplicity® Adds Ergonomic Power Steering And Hydraulic Lift Systems To Select Ride Mowers

"In a recent survey, we learned that when people look at a freshly manicured lawn, they look at the stripes," said Christin Wam, marketing manager for turf and consumer products at Briggs & Stratton. "People depend on Simplicity mowers to achieve a perfectly manicured, striped lawn, and the new features enhance the mowing experience."

Hydraulic Lift and Power Steering Systems

Simplicity's new hydraulic lift system includes an electro-hydraulic actuator that delivers the power and speed of a traditional hydraulic system without the additional maintenance. The hydraulic lift has a streamlined function with an easy-to-access lever to raise and lower the mower deck and attachments for easy operation. The new power steering option gives operators more control to mow intricate landscapes with precision. Engineers rigorously tested the new systems to ensure they withstand the harshest of environments. New power steering and electric lift systems will be available on the following models:

Broadmoor™ 25/52

Conquest™ SCS

Prestige™ SCS

Broadmoor™

Powered by a 23 gross horsepower† Briggs & Stratton Professional Series™ V-Twin Engine, the newest Broadmoor has a 48-inch free floating fabricated cutting deck to help homeowners achieve a cut quality above the rest. Equipped with Simplicity's new power steering system, electric height of cut, and the iconic ground-following mower deck, operators will appreciate the smooth ride experience that the new Broadmoor delivers. Priced at $3,999, this model will deliver comfort, a premium mowing experience and a high-quality cut.

"Select mowers feature a redesigned instrument panel to ensure controls are within reach, such as the new electric height-of-cut switch," said Wam. "Additionally, our engineers have tightened the turning radius on select Conquest and Prestige models from 30 to 18 inches for greater maneuverability around complex landscaping."

Simplicity® zero turn mower upgrades include larger durable front caster tires for improved comfort on rough terrain and new rear tread patterns for enhanced traction on select models:

Courier™ Zero Turn Mower – increased to 11- by 6-inch front caster tires

Contender™ XT Zero Turn Mower – increased front caster tires to 13- by 6 1/2-inch

Citation™ XT and Cobalt™ Zero Turn Mower – new rear tire tread pattern for increased traction

Homeowners can schedule a demonstration with a Simplicity dealer by visiting www.simplicitymfg.com and clicking on the "Dealer Locator" tab.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

† All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

www.basco.com

