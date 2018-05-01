Simplicity Announces Management Team Additions

William A. Malloy has transitioned back to the Board of Directors and will serve as Simplicity's Chairman. Bruce G. Donaldson has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Mitchell M. Leidner has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer. Simplicity also confirmed its prior appointment of Leigh B. Smith as the group's Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Malloy said: "Two years ago when we repositioned our business for growth, I chose Bruce to help lead our transformation and put us in position to become the leading insurance distribution business in the country. During this time, Bruce has demonstrated great leadership. Bruce has led our growth with the acquisition of seven new businesses and he has also strengthened and integrated our core distribution capabilities. I feel now is the perfect time to formally appoint Bruce as the day-to-day leader of Simplicity and for me to transition back to the Board."

"I am very grateful to Bill for his partnership and leadership over the last two years. We have grown Simplicity together and established a strong culture of partnership among our deep bench of insurance principals. While I will miss my day-to-day interactions with Bill, I am very pleased that he has agreed to continue with Simplicity as Chairman. I am also grateful to Aquiline Capital Partners for their confidence and the continued support of our business," said Mr. Donaldson.

Aquiline Capital Partners remains Simplicity's owner and Mitch Leidner, an Aquiline partner, now serves as Simplicity's Chief Financial Officer. "Mitch brings a wealth of financial, capital markets, and general business expertise to the CFO position and we could not have a better professional to lead our finance team," said Mr. Donaldson. In addition, Simplicity is pleased to confirm that Leigh Smith serves as its Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of insurance distribution experience to the role. Mr. Donaldson said: "Over the last year, Leigh has demonstrated technical knowledge, operational expertise, and an overwhelming enthusiasm for driving production for Simplicity's advisors. She is the consummate professional and will continue to lead operational improvements for Simplicity."

Over the last two years, Simplicity has reorganized its business and its management team with the sole focus of building the leading insurance distribution business in the country. By acquiring and partnering with leading businesses, Simplicity is creating a unique insurance distribution platform. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses (like InsurMark, Imeriti Financial Network, etc.) is managed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity Group resources. By partnering with leading insurance distributors, Simplicity seeks to attract the best business leaders, marketers, sales and operations staff, in order to recruit and serve the best advisors. Simplicity has had nine insurance distribution businesses join the Simplicity Group and Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Simplicity Group Holdings

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns nine insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest financial marketing organizations--providing annuity, life insurance, and retirement solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries.

