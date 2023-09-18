Simplicity Continues Impressive Growth with the Acquisition of The Dempsey Companies

18 Sep, 2023

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of The Dempsey Companies ("Dempsey"), comprised of insurance and securities businesses that operate under the Dempsey brand. With this transaction, Kay Dempsey becomes a Simplicity Partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kay Dempsey and her team, who are nationally recognized for their years of service, successfully navigating effective solutions, for advisors to high-net-worth families and businesses," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Kay's stature and accomplishments in our industry has earned a reputation of being a fierce advocate for financial advisors and the complex risks of their clients.  We look forward to her leadership in our goal of building the leading financial services distribution organization in the U.S."

Kay Demsey commented, "The opportunity to join Simplicity and access diversified resources and expertise will allow us to bring greater value to financial advisors in the differentiation and growth of their practices. I am very excited for my colleagues, Michael Gayman and John Peterson, who will become equity partners in Simplicity, as a part of the transaction."

Donaldson continued, "Simplicity has built the leading, integrated financial products distribution business by combining the best of annuity, life insurance, wealth products, and support functions. Dempsey enhances our leadership in life insurance distribution, and Kay, John, Michael, and their team, will now have expanded resources and support services for their mission of growth for the financial services professionals they serve."

About Dempsey Companies The Dempsey Companies, comprised of Dempsey Associates and Dempsey Financial Network, is a nationally recognized insurance brokerage company, providing solutions for financial advisors and the complex risks of their high-net-worth individuals and family businesses. For more information, please visit https://dempseyserves.com/.

About Simplicity Group Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. 

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb                                                                         

Alex Timeus

Simplicity Group                                                                       

Simplicity Group   

P: 347-204-7181 / E:                                                               

P: 201-987-7176 / E:

[email protected]                                       

[email protected]

