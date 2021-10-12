Simplicity Group Acquires Algren Associates and Welcomes Doug Mishkin as Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of New York-based Algren Associates, Inc. ("Algren Associates"). Led by third-generation insurance professional, Douglas A. Mishkin, who becomes a Simplicity partner following this transaction, Algren Associates will have immediate access to Simplicity's annuity, life, LTC and wealth management solutions, as well as access to its marketing and business development resources. Algren Associates will continue to provide unrivaled service to its client partners without disruption. This deal marks the 29th company to join Simplicity's growing group of partners, and the 11th this year.

"We welcome Doug and his team to Simplicity and look forward to helping them, and their agents, advance their businesses through best-in-class financial products and business support," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity.

Douglas Mishkin, President and CEO at Algren Associates commented, "We were strategic in selecting Simplicity as a business partner. We share the same belief in taking a consultative approach to helping advisors and agents grow their businesses and we look forward to accessing all of Simplicity's resources so that we may do so at an expedited rate. We are excited to help our advisors further grow their practices with the additional resources of Simplicity behind us."

About Algren Associates

Algren Associates is an independent insurance organization that is committed to consulting and providing independent professional advisors, broker-dealers, banks, other financial institutions and by extension, their clients, with access to estate and wealth transfer solutions including: life insurance, long-term care funding, annuities, disability insurance and life settlements. For more information about Algren Associates, please visit: www.algren.com

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 29 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Algren). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin .

