Simplicity Group Drives Distribution Growth with the Addition of Lenz Financial Group and Welcomes John Lenz as Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has added Lenz Financial Group, an independent life, annuity, and long-term care insurance distribution business, to the Simplicity Group of companies. As part of this expansion, Simplicity welcomes John Lenz, as its newest partner and shareholder, through a transaction that closed effective March 31. Lenz Financial Group will begin its transition to the Simplicity brand in the coming months.

"Our ability to innovate and grow our overall business is only achieved through partnering with businesses like Lenz Financial Group and their decision to join us," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "John and his team are valuable additions to our organization. They have built a successful business and we look forward to supporting them so that they can continue to achieve their service and growth goals."

"Like many before us, we see the value in teaming up with a market leader such as Simplicity," stated John Lenz, President and Owner of Lenz Financial Group and newest Simplicity Partner. "By combining our resources, talent and leadership, we are able to better innovate the life insurance, linked benefit, and annuity business for our agents and advisors and ultimately grow together. It's an exciting opportunity, and we are very optimistic about the future as part of Simplicity."

The Lenz Financial Group transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 20th organization to join the Simplicity Group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Lenz Financial Group

Portland-based, Lenz Financial Group, is a national, full-service brokerage company which distributes life, annuity and long-term care insurance products to insurance professionals and financial advisors. Since founding the business in 1988, president and owner, John Lenz, has established Lenz Financial as a preeminent broker through top carrier product offerings, comprehensive back-office support, and advanced planning services. Lenz Financial Group will remain an Associate Member of Insurance Designers of America with over 50 offices nationwide and John will remain with the Leaders Group. For more information about Lenz Financial Group, please visit www.lenzfinancial.com.

About the Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 20 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Timeus, Director of Communications

Simplicity Group

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group

