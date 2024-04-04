Simplicity Group Enhances Life Insurance Underwriting Service as Gene Zimmerlink Joins Byron Rasmussen

SUMMIT, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that Byron Rasmussen will be joined by Gene Zimmerlink, as Simplicity continues to bolster its life insurance underwriting services. Simplicity's Underwriting Desk, designed to provide enhanced underwriting services across the enterprise, will work closely with the Group's Underwriting Committee, comprised of Simplicity Group Partners: Susie Cimini, Kay Dempsey, Diana Greenberg, Greg Horak, Bob Ogurcak, and Nathan Jacobson.

"The Underwriting Desk represents another milestone as we continue to provide national level resources to our local offices. We are thrilled to bring together two acknowledged leaders – Byron and Gene – to build out a best-in-class department," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO, Simplicity Group. "Their knowledge and experience, coupled with their collaborative, solution-oriented approach, will help Simplicity continue to best serve agents and advisors."

"As Simplicity continues to scale our IMO, it is critical to continue to add specialized services and in-house support to help clients get the best possible outcomes in complex and challenging cases," said Nathan Jacobson, Partner, Simplicity. "Byron and Gene are two of the best in the business and we are fortunate to have them lead this initiative."

Byron Rasmussen has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with most of his professional career spent in underwriting, focusing on the impaired risk and advanced sales segments of the business. Prior to his role leading Simplicity's Underwriting Desk, Mr. Rasmussen was Vice President of Underwriting for Allegis Advisor Group, which joined Simplicity in 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and has achieved the FALU (Fellow Academy of Life Underwriting) and FLMI (Fellow Life Management Institute) industry designations. During his career he has also been a licensed life and health insurance agent and a Series 6 registered representative.

Gene Zimmerlink has more than 30 years of experience in Life New Business and Underwriting with direct carrier, brokerage, and reinsurance companies including MetLife, Mass Mutual, Phoenix Home Life, Swiss Re, and Gen Re. Prior to joining Simplicity, Mr. Zimmerlink was Head of New Business and Underwriting for Allianz Life. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is very active in many insurance industry organizations including NAILBA, Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU), and the Metropolitan Discussion Group.

Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

