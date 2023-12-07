Simplicity Group Names Heather Ulz Executive Vice President to Lead Integration of Partner Operations

News provided by

Simplicity Group

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Heather Ulz, Simplicity Partner since 2022, will expand her role to assume new responsibilities for the broader Simplicity group of companies, leading integration of partner operations into Simplicity's one national platform.

In this new role as EVP, Simplicity Group, Ms. Ulz will develop the strategy and oversee the incorporation of three new operations centers into Simplicity's existing operational infrastructure, with the goal of coordinating these additional resources to best serve Simplicity partner offices, carriers, and advisors across the country.

"As we continue to invest in the future of our business, Heather Ulz is the perfect person to help maximize Simplicity's existing operational resources into a unified platform," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "With a strong strategic vision and deep experience in building and growing technology and operational management teams to support the backbone of our business, Heather will translate her 30-year experience in the industry to meet Simplicity's current and future needs and best position the group for the future."

"I am thrilled at this opportunity to continue to help lead the growth of Simplicity by expanding and unifying the operational resources available to all our partners and advisors," said Heather Ulz. "As our business evolves and expands, we need to continue to develop industry-leading processes and technology to maximize operational efficiencies and I am committed to making Simplicity the best operating platform in the industry."

About Simplicity Group
Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb                                                    

Simplicity Group                                                   

P: 347-204-7181

E: [email protected]

Alex Timeus

Simplicity Group

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group

Also from this source

Simplicity and Passerelle Partners Join Forces

Simplicity and Passerelle Partners Join Forces

Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a leading financial products distribution firm, today announces a partnership with Passerelle...
Three Simplicity Group Partners Honored with ID Twenty Awards at The Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner at NAILBA 42

Three Simplicity Group Partners Honored with ID Twenty Awards at The Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner at NAILBA 42

Three Simplicity Partners were honored with the prestigious ID Twenty Award at the Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner at NAILBA 42: Diana...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.