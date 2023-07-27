Simplicity Group Names Steve Kerns EVP of Business Relationships to Lead Industry Initiatives

SUMMIT, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Steve Kerns, Simplicity Partner since 2018 and founder of InsurMark, has agreed to assume new responsibilities for the broader Simplicity group of companies as the Executive Vice President of Business Relationships.

In his new role, Mr. Kerns will focus on implementing growth initiatives for Simplicity's agents and advisors on behalf of all Simplicity Group Partners. Mr. Kerns will also help grow Simplicity's relationships with key carrier partners and other industry leaders.

"Over his 40+ year career, Steve has established himself as a highly regarded industry leader with an innate capacity to develop professional relationships and a keen ability to identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "As Simplicity continues to grow, and the industry continues to change, it is critical that we maintain a sharp focus on the evolving needs of our agents and advisors. Having Steve focused on this audience on behalf of all our Partners is critical to cementing Simplicity's reputation as a trusted partner, providing institutional support for independent agents and advisors."

"Enduring and trusted relationships are at the core of our industry and have been the hallmark of my career for the last four decades," said Steve Kerns. "I am thrilled to be able to focus on this critical role on behalf of my fellow Simplicity Partners and I look forward to successfully growing our business with advisors and carriers and connecting with my colleagues and Partners from across Simplicity to further our shared goals."

As Mr. Kerns takes on these new responsibilities, Jeff Maxey will assume the responsibilities of President of InsurMark and together with his senior leadership team will continue to drive InsurMark's business forward.

About Simplicity Group
Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. 

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

