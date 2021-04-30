Simplicity Group Welcomes Denielle Webb as Vice President

SUMMIT, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Denielle Webb has joined the company as Vice President. Based in Summit, NJ, reporting to Heather Peck, EVP Human Resources and serving on the Executive team, Ms. Webb will help oversee the group's acquisition integration, corporate branding and communications. Ms. Webb joins Simplicity with nearly 25 years of experience in corporate and consumer brand marketing and communications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Denielle to Simplicity," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "She will play an important role in helping our new Partners assimilate to the Group and in streamlining our brand and communications efforts across the organization. Her extensive experience and strategic perspective will be of tremendous value as we continue to grow at an accelerated pace."

Prior to joining Simplicity, Ms. Webb was the Vice President of Marketing for AMC Networks. In this role, Denielle conceived and championed strategic marketing campaigns to launch original content. Prior to this role, Ms. Webb served as Vice President of Marketing and PR for SundanceTV, for which she managed publicity, special events, awards campaigns, and marketing initiatives. Previously, Ms. Webb was the founder of Orso Communications, a marketing and PR consulting company, providing integrated communications and events services to entertainment and non-profit clients. Ms. Webb began her career with Viacom, holding various roles across communications, marketing, and public affairs. Ms. Webb earned a BA from Brown University.

"I am delighted to join the Simplicity team and contribute my energy and diverse experience to the company as it quickly becomes the leading financial products distribution business in the country," stated Ms. Webb.

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 22 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com .

