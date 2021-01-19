Simplicity Group Welcomes Michael Kasula as Newest Principal with the Addition of Producer Resources Inc.

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has added Producer Resources, Inc. ("Producer Resources"), an independent producer group and specialty life insurance distribution business, to the Simplicity Group of companies. As part of this expansion, Simplicity welcomes Michael Kasula, as its newest Principal and shareholder, through a transaction that closed effective January 1. Producer Resources will begin its re-branding to Simplicity effective immediately.

"Michael and the team have created an extraordinary and specialized distribution business over the last seven years. They excel at serving the precise needs of independent financial professionals in the life insurance channel," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have Producer Resources join Simplicity and look forward to helping them advance their strategic growth plans in the coming years."

"Our partnership with Simplicity gives us the opportunity to collaborate with the leading financial product distribution business in the industry. We will increase our offerings with new technologies, advanced product training, and access to innovative marketing programs," shared Michael Kasula, Principal of Simplicity Chicago. "Additionally, our organizational visions align seamlessly. Being able to maintain our boutique service model, while accessing Simplicity's broader resources will allow us to scale at a much quicker pace. Choosing to join Simplicity was an obvious decision."

The Producer Resources transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 18th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Producer Resources Inc.

Producer Resources was founded in 2014 with the vision of creating a, high-touch, boutique distribution business that specializes in life insurance product knowledge and operational support for independent insurance agents and financial advisors. Producer Resources provides financial professionals with access to top-tier carriers, innovative sales strategies, and professional support in the areas of case design, implementation and underwriting. For more information about Producer Resources, please visit www.producerres.com.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 15 insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

