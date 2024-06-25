Simplicity Joins Forces with Protected Tomorrows® to Deliver Holistic Financial Planning Focused on Families Caring for Individuals with Special Needs

SUMMIT, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a leading financial products distribution firm, today announces that it has acquired Protected Tomorrows®, a specialized, financial planning business specifically focused on families caring for individuals with special needs. In partnership with Protected Tomorrows' founder, and nationally recognized thought-leader and spokesperson, Mary Anne Ehlert, Simplicity is committed to expanding the delivery of this critical service to families across the country.

Protected Tomorrows

Protected Tomorrows® has an almost 40-year history guiding families through the complexities of planning bright and secure futures for loved ones with special needs. Based in its Chicago headquarters, the Protected Tomorrows' team of experts provides compassionate guidance across governmental assistance programs, legal and estate planning, employment and housing opportunities, education, healthcare, recreation, and more. Simplicity has long-admired the Protected Tomorrows approach to helping its client-families, which already embraces the Simplicity hallmarks of: Education, Value, and Partnership.

"Sharing the belief that every human being deserves the right to live life with dignity and security, Simplicity is proud to join forces with Mary Anne and the Protected Tomorrows' team to help support the complex planning needs of this underserved community: families caring for individuals with special needs. Our holistic approach is rooted in the same compassionate guidance that drives Mary Anne, and we are honored to be able to use our scale and resources to help champion and grow the extraordinary work of this organization and assist more families," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity.

"I started Protected Tomorrows to help families like mine transform uncertainty into positive action, navigating the complexities of caring for, and planning for the future of a family member with special needs," said Mary Anne Ehlert. "I am thrilled to find a partner in Simplicity who shares my vision to help provide education and practical, holistic support to even more families, bringing them peace of mind and offering their loved ones with special needs a life of happiness and security."

In addition to offering a compassionate financial advisory, Protected Tomorrows® offers in-person and online educational events for caregivers, families, and individuals with special needs, a robust directory of free educational resources, and training for advocates and other professionals supporting these families. By joining forces with Simplicity, Protected Tomorrows® will be able to make its training and specialized planning available to Simplicity's national advisor base (through a Protected Tomorrows® certification process) which will help Protected Tomorrows® more quickly realize its mission by accelerating the delivery of this much-needed service across the nation.

With this transaction, Protected Tomorrows' founder, Mary Anne Ehlert, CFP®, becomes Simplicity's newest Partner.

Bruce Donaldson concluded, "Mary Anne's passion is clear, and we share her commitment to helping as many families as possible navigate complex situations and create secure futures for their loved ones with special needs. We could not be more excited to join Mary Anne and her team in this vital work."

About Protected Tomorrows®

Protected Tomorrows® was founded with the knowledge that caring and planning for the future of a family member with special needs is often overwhelming and requires a holistic approach. Protected Tomorrows offers a variety of distinctive services to address the care and planning needs of family members and loved ones with special needs. These services include financial planning, government assistance, legal needs, housing, education, healthcare, employment, and more. For more information, please visit: www.protectedtomorrows.com

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

