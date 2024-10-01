Simplicity Partners with National Brokerage Agencies to Offer Their Member Organizations an Unrivalled Suite of Products and Services

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a leading financial products distribution firm, today announced a strategic partnership with National Brokerage Agencies, Inc. ("NBA"), a member-focused organization comprised of more than 65 independent marketing organizations.

"Simplicity is proud to partner with NBA and welcome their members to our IMO – the largest, independently-owned IMO in the country," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Our exceptional team, coupled with our strong suite of products, proprietary sales systems, and cutting-edge marketing programs will support our new affiliated agencies, helping them grow and scale their businesses and best serve consumers."

"NBA is thrilled to align with Simplicity, an organization that respects the independent perspectives of our member agencies and offers best-in-class resources across products, operations, and marketing to support their success," said Dan Eibner, President of NBA. "Simplicity is a natural partner, as they have proven their ability to support independent agencies with their robust platform, top contracts, and institutional support. We are excited for our next chapter together."

"Professional development and agency growth have been hallmarks of NBA's value proposition since its inception, and both benefits are reinforced by the Simplicity team and culture which made them the ideal partner for NBA and our member agencies," said Janice Stevens, Chief Operations Executive, NBA. "Simplicity's top-level relationships across all product lines, including annuity, life, long-term care, and DI, plus additional products and resources, will help drive the success of our affiliated agencies."

As a result of this transaction, NBA leaders Dan Eibner and Janice Stevens will join the Simplicity team, continuing to support the Company's affiliated agencies.

About NBA

Since 1981, NBA is a national marketing organization with a proven track record and a vision dedicated to fostering success for its 65 member agencies. NBA offers the independent brokerage community access to products across life, annuities, long-term care, disability insurance, and more, as well as professional development programs. For more information, please visit: https://nbagency.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

