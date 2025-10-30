Simplicity Patterns Relaunches Under Independent, Employee-Led Management

Iconic brands including Vogue Patterns, McCall's, and Butterick to join forces under new leadership to inspire the next generation of makers

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Patterns Inc. announced today that it's relaunching as an independent, employee-led brand, led by pattern industry veteran Abbie Small and Rubelmann Capital. Small will retain the legacy of Simplicity, Vogue Patterns, McCall's, Butterick, New Look and Know Me by Mimi G, to continue serving today's sewists and creators while expanding access, innovation, and inspiration for the future.

Under the new leadership, Simplicity is ready to begin its next chapter, which begins with a slate of new initiatives, including the Winter fashion collection, home décor, and crafts for the holiday season. In 2026, Simplicity will introduce highly anticipated new patterns from Gunne Sax, as well as its "Vintage Vault", carefully curating and reissuing rare pattern treasures from extensive fashion archives.

"We're grateful to our entire community for their patience as we've been preparing for our next chapter, a significant achievement in the history of our company," said Small. "Whether they are just threading their first needle or perfecting couture-level garments, Simplicity is committed to being an accessible resource for all makers. I grew up surrounded by fabric and patterns, guided by my mother's example of teaching and giving. This milestone is both a tribute to her legacy and a promise to the next generation."

Abbie Small has devoted her career to the art and business of home sewing and patterns. Beginning at Simplicity writing pattern instructions, she quickly rose through the ranks and by age 30 became the youngest Vice President in company history. A skilled home sewist with couture-level expertise, Small credits her mother, a distinguished home economics teacher and national Teacher of the Year, with instilling her dedication to craft and community.

Joining Small includes key staff that the sewing community has come to know and adore, including fashion designer, educator, and influencer Mimi G, who has collaborated with Simplicity Patterns and Small with her Know Me and self-titled collections. Together, they will ensure that education, inclusivity, and creativity remain central to the company's mission.

"I am beyond excited to see Abbie leading this next chapter for Simplicity Patterns. Her lifelong dedication to sewing and her deep understanding of our industry and community give me tremendous confidence in the future. It's an honor to continue championing these beloved brands alongside her," said Mimi G.

From expanded beginner tutorials and free online resources to licensed fashion designers and adaptive design features, Simplicity pledges to empower every maker. Educators, crafters, makers, creators, and sewists alike are invited to join us by visiting Simplicity.com, signing up for our newsletter, and exploring our social media.

Connect with all of Simplicity.com's channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About Simplicity Patterns Inc.

Simplicity Pattern Inc., in partnership with Rubelmann Capital, is the steward of some of the world's most iconic home sewing pattern brands, including Simplicity Patterns, McCall's, Vogue Patterns, Butterick and New Look, along with Burda and Know Me by Mimi G. With a heritage stretching back to the 19th century, the company continues its mission to make sewing accessible, inspiring, and innovative. Today, Simplicity Patterns Inc. proudly prints traditional tissue paper patterns in the USA and champions digital pattern access with over 2200 PDFs and a new collection of projectable PDF formats. We are honoring the brands revered legacy through education, community engagement, and the preservation of vintage designs.

SOURCE Simplicity Patterns Inc.