Simplicity Wealth Partners with Mark Richards and 3Stage Media

"We are delighted to align ourselves with the leading provider of media services. The tremendous talent and innovation that Mark, Farid and the team bring to our industry is extraordinary," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's Chief Executive Officer. "We are so pleased to have Simplicity Wealth strike a strategic partnership with 3Stage Media. We look forward to supporting Mark and his team as they continue their extraordinary growth in the near term."

"Simplicity's commitment to innovating the retirement planning business and providing consumers with long-term value aligns with our vision for our financial sector, and we couldn't be happier with this alliance," shared Mark Richards, President and CEO of 3Stage Media. "Teaming up with a leading wealth management firm is a tremendous opportunity for our organization and we look forward to allocating these resources towards our growth plan."

"Mark and I were thrilled to start what we believe will be a transformative media business for the industries we serve," said Farid Suleman, Co-Founder of 3Stage Media. "Having the backing of Simplicity Wealth and the influence these companies have in the financial services industry will allow us to grow our business at an accelerated pace, while also giving our clients the customized strategies that they're seeking."

The 3Stage Media transaction represents Simplicity's commitment to advancing retirement planning for its advisors and consumers. Simplicity owns 19 operating business and, through its investment division, Simplicity Wealth, is now a minority owner in 3Stage Media. The financial terms on which the investment was made have not been disclosed.

About 3Stage Media

3Stage Media, is an Atlanta-based boutique media firm that helps clients in the finance, real estate, legal and health care sectors reach qualified customers with innovative broadcast and digital campaigns, and through celebrity endorsements and experiences. Co-founders Mark Richards and Farid Suleman together bring nearly five decades of media and broadcasting experience to the business. For more information about 3Stage Media please visit www.3stagemedia.com.

About Simplicity Wealth

Simplicity Wealth is a comprehensive wealth management platform that offers independent financial advisors with turnkey IAR and RIA business solutions. Simplicity Wealth was established with the goal of helping financial advisors systematically deliver an extraordinary client experience and excess results relative to the average advisor. Simplicity Wealth provides turnkey solutions in the areas of asset management, marketing, case design, operational support, and technology. Simplicity Wealth was formed in 2019 as an operating company of Simplicity Group. For more information about Simplicity Wealth, please visit www.simplicitywealth.com.

Investment advisors and financial planning services offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Subadvisory services are provided by Advisory Alpha, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mark Richards, President & CEO

3Stage Media

P: 770-741-1343

E: [email protected]

Alex Timeus, Director of Communications

Simplicity Wealth

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Wealth