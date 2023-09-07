Simplicity Welcomes Susan Cimini as the Group's Newest Partner with the Acquisition of Hancock Brokerage

News provided by

Simplicity Group

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Hancock Brokerage ("Hancock"). Based in Louisiana and specializing in life insurance and life settlements, Hancock is led by Susan Cimini who becomes a Simplicity Partner following this transaction.

"During the process of building a thriving business, Susie has proven herself to be a leader in this industry for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to welcome her and her team to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "As we build the leading IMO in our life insurance channel, Susie's commitment to Simplicity will help Hancock better serve their clients. We share Susie's enthusiasm and commitment to offering products and services best-tailored to the needs of her agents and are confident that Simplicity's resources will help support her continued growth."

"If the adage is true that you are the company you keep, then we are poised for great success as we join the Simplicity Group," said Susan Cimini. "This opportunity immediately amplifies our product offering and provides our team and the agents we serve with access to new sales tools that will immediately and positively impact their businesses."

About Hancock Brokerage
Since 1997, boutique firm Hancock Brokerage has provided life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care and annuity solutions to agents and advisors. The company provides high-touch service and leading technology to help advisors develop and execute insurance, business succession and advanced planning strategies for their clients. For more information, please visit https:/www.hancockbrokerage.net.

About Simplicity Group
Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. 

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb               

Alex Timeus

Simplicity Group           

Simplicity Group      

P: 347-204-7181 / E:       

P: 201-987-7176 / E:

[email protected]   

[email protected] 

SOURCE Simplicity Group

Also from this source

Simplicity Acquires Breakthrough Insurance Group and Welcomes Tim Kelly as Partner

Simplicity Group Names Steve Kerns EVP of Business Relationships to Lead Industry Initiatives

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.