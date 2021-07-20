Simplifeye Expands Technology Suite for Retail Healthcare Practices

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifeye , a technology platform improving patient and practice workflow for the retail healthcare sector, today announced it has expanded its suite of services to include Simplifeye Payments and Simplifeye Invite , making it the most encompassing, scalable workflow technology solution specifically for the healthcare sector. Simplifeye was created by a doctor for doctors and transforms how practices engage with patients by streamlining front desk workflows, removing points of friction, optimizing operations, and making it easier for people to receive the healthcare and dental care they need. By helping practices manage and optimize their businesses, Simplifeye empowers doctors to focus on what truly matters – providing patients with high-quality healthcare.

Simplifeye offers a single solution for practices to manage revenue cycle management effectively.

While the healthtech market is crowded with integrations companies that provide basic tech functionality for a specific healthcare sector, Simplifeye is scalable across multiple medical fields and offers practices a one-stop, easy-to-use platform that was built from the ground-up with the end-user in mind.

"Simplifeye now provides practices and their patients with more options for making and receiving payments and creating payment plans. The technology empowers practices and patients alike – healthcare providers' businesses are better protected, and treatments are more financially attainable for patients," said Dr. Ryan Hungate, an orthodontist and the founder and CEO of Simplifeye. "The pandemic altered patient preferences and expectations, making it more important than ever to offer diversified payment channels and plans. Simplifeye makes it simple for traditional practices to adapt to this trend and meet patient needs."

With the addition of Simplifeye Payments to its platform, Simplifeye offers a single solution for practices to manage revenue cycle management effectively. Payments makes it easier than ever to collect patient payments via credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and digital ACH payments. It enables a Wi-Fi-powered card processing terminal so patients can pay from the consultation or treatment rooms, rather than the front offices. Benefits of Simplifeye Payments include:

Flexibility to offer customized payment plans with 0% merchant fees, saving thousands of dollars in credit card processing fees

Built-in soft-pull credit checks, affordable down payments, and automatic monthly installments, making it easier for patients to pay for the services they need

Reduced staff time and administrative costs with automated text-to-pay reminders resulting in digital invoices paid up to 80% faster than traditional paper invoices

Easy-to-use cloud-based dashboard that practice administrators can access anytime, anywhere to easily view account statuses

Easy and streamlined payment experience for patients enabling them to pay from anywhere in the practice instead of walking to the checkout desk, and providing an online payment portal for off-site payments

Simplifeye's new Invite technology is an AI-powered tool to create customized and automated outreach to fill schedules with ideal patients with open treatment plans. Benefits of Simplifeye Invite include:



Ample appointments resulting from the ability to match patients with incomplete treatments and openings in a practice schedule, filling unexpected gaps due to cancellations

Segmentation by procedure, insurance coverage, last treatment date, and more options to identify priority patients

Text-to-schedule and email appointment invites providing direct links for scheduling

Increased conversion of planned treatments to scheduled appointments

Simplified scheduling and reactivation of patients combined with increased case acceptance and revenue

Interested doctors and practice managers can request a Simplifeye demo at https://simplifeye.co .

About Simplifeye

Simplifeye empowers doctors by automating the business side of their practices. The company provides software solutions that digitize and improve existing processes that are core to many medical practices. Simplifeye allows medical professionals to focus their efforts on providing high quality health care, resulting in great experiences for patients. Founded in 2015, the company is backed by Health Catalyst Capital, Felicis, First Round Capital, Indicator Ventures, RTP Ventures, Uncork and strategic investors. The company currently serves 8,000 practices and has facilitated more than 400,000 patient appointments in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Saudi Arabia. For more information or a Simplifeye demo, visit https://simplifeye.co .

