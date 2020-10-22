Simplifi by Quicken adds financial insights, helping users plan for the future

Simplifi by Quicken, which was recently named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times ' Wirecutter and recognized in Fast Company 's 2020 Innovation by Design Awards , is the easy, modern way to stay on top of your money. The ad-free app provides an elegantly simple interface to see all your finances in one place, better manage your spending and maximize savings, keep your bills and subscriptions in check, and get the insights needed to reach your financial goals with confidence.

With its new features, Simplifi offers even more insights to reflect on past financial behaviors, help you stay on track in the present, and create a path to continued and improved financial well-being.

"Understanding your financial health can be challenging, especially considering factors like unexpected expenses and bills, and the uncertainty of the market," said Quicken chief executive officer Eric Dunn. "Our customers want a better grasp on their finances and to gain knowledge about ways to watch their spending and increase their savings. Simplifi's new features and functionality center around providing timely and useful insights so users can confidently create a strong financial future."

Building on Simplifi's launch in January, this series of updates makes it easy to:

Stay on track with customized insights: New features from Simplifi surface actionable insights about the elements of your finances that you care about, when you need them. New Notifications and Alerts, via email or in-app push notifications, provide you a host of insights to help you proactively stay on top of your finances. You can customize the alerts to focus on the information you care about, such as when Spending Watchlists approach or exceed target spending, information about upcoming bills, your paycheck deposit, and more.

Create the path to a better financial future: Simplifi was designed to not only track your past finances, but also plan for your future.

Planned Spending, a new capability in Spending Plan, gives you the option to set aside money for planned expenses throughout the month. For example, at the beginning of each month, you can set aside the amount you typically spend on groceries so you know you'll be able to cover them, even as other expenses come up.

Enhanced reporting tools give you fresh insight into your spending behaviors. You can see how much your spending on certain categories, such as groceries or takeout, has changed over time, or check how your spending patterns shifted during the pandemic. New monthly summary reports make it easy to compare your finances month over month.

Wrangle monthly bills: Simplifi also plans to release Bill Presentment, a feature that tracks the status of all your bills, including exactly how much is owed and when it is due.

Import transactions from CSV files: Simplifi helps you reflect on and better understand your past spending and savings by providing a view into your financial history. To ensure you have a holistic view of your finances, Simplifi now lets you import transactions from CSV files, including from Mint, Personal Capital, Apple Card or your own CSV file.

Additional information on these features is available in Simplifi's blog .

Simplifi is available through the App Store, Google Play, and on the web. More information is available at www.simplifimoney.com

About Quicken:

Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. In 2016, Quicken, formerly part of Intuit, became an independent company. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com.

