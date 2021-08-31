Simplifi by Quicken Launches Achievements Program to Promote Positive Financial Behaviors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken, maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, released an Achievements Program for its award-winning personal finance app Simplifi by Quicken that spotlights positive financial growth and boosts confidence by awarding users with badges when they meet goals.

Achievements badges are displayed in users’ profiles to track their progress towards financial milestones.

By providing Simplifi users with badges for success in its Achievements Program, the app recognizes progress and motivates users to stay on track to meet both short- and long-term financial goals. The three new badges – Prepped for Prosperity, Calm and in Control, and Sensational Saver – acknowledge key budgeting and savings accomplishments.

"Positive reinforcement and recognition of accomplishments are a key part of our approach to helping users achieve financial success," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "Our new program for awarding badges boosts users' confidence and energizes them to establish, understand and achieve their most important financial goals."

Simplifi builds on its innovative and motivational approach to managing finances with a truly comprehensive Achievements Program that will incentivize users to reach milestones and reinforce positive behaviors with badges. Simplifi, which has been recognized by Fast Company for its innovation in design, has previously introduced first-of-its-kind features with its Watchlists for budgeting, Spending Plan that shows how much is left to spend each month, and Shopping Refund Tracker to monitor for refunds.

The Simplifi Achievements Program leans on the gamification and habit formation principles that have revolutionized the health and fitness industry. Every time a Simplifi user marks a new accomplishment, a badge will be placed on their profile. The initial set of three badges recognize important key steps that users can take to strengthen their financial profile, build a solid foundation for the future and stay in a positive frame of mind for continued progress. By incentivizing consistency and positive action, Simplifi helps users form healthy money habits over the 66-day time period it typically takes.

Quicken plans to offer 10 positive alerts for Simplifi users. The first three to be introduced are:

Prepped for Prosperity : Recognizes users for taking steps to organize their finances in one place so they can see the big picture and make strong financial decisions

: Recognizes users for taking steps to organize their finances in one place so they can see the big picture and make strong financial decisions Calm and in Control : Recognizes users for consistently monitoring their finances

: Recognizes users for consistently monitoring their finances Sensational Saver: Recognizes users' dedication to meeting savings objectives and preparing for the future

Additional badges coming soon focus on developing healthy habits around financial planning and wellness to build a strong, long-term financial foundation.

Users are notified when they receive a badge and can view all of their achievements by clicking on their "Profile" and then "Achievements" on the Simplifi app.

Additional information on the Achievements Program is available on Simplifi's blog .

Simplifi is available through the App Store, Google Play, and on the web. More information can be found at https://www.quicken.com/simplifi/.

About Quicken:

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app and tools" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances. Download Simplifi on Google Play or the App Store , and learn more at www.simplifimoney.com .

