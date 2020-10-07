Simplifi Chosen as Part of UScellular's Enhanced Failover Internet Solution

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifi, a leading Advanced Communications provider and LTE and 5G Router Manufacturer, is proud to announce that it has been selected by UScellular, the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, to help make enterprise-grade business internet backup more accessible to the 60% of businesses that do not yet have a failover solution (i.e. an internet back-up) in place. The new solution combines UScellular's secure and reliable wireless connectivity, Simplifi Connect, Simplifi's best-in-class LTE based router and cloud-based management platform, and Velociti's industry-leading installation and support services to make it easier than ever to protect businesses from Internet outages.

UScellular logo Simplifi Connect LTE router with desktop and mobile remote management dashboards.

All organizations rely on the internet to perform core operational functions such as networking, processing credit cards, using cloud-based software and communication including email and VoIP phones. Internet back-up is widely considered by IT professionals to be a must for any business or organization. "Having an Internet failover solution in your business is as essential as having a seatbelt in a car," says Nick Shevillo, Simplifi's CEO. "It should be a no-brainer. In fact, it's arguably irresponsible to not have a solution in place."

Yet, while there are many failover solutions to choose from, 60% of businesses still do not yet have a solution in place. Why is this? The reason is that the typical sales process and technology used to deploy failover is still confusing, fragmented and for many customers requires technical skill.

"At UScellular, we strive to provide easy-to-implement technology solutions for our customers that can help them be successful," said Laura Crisp, director of IoT business development and strategic partnerships at UScellular. "Network outages can impact almost every aspect of business operations, so it's important to have reliable back-up connectivity that you don't have to worry about. We chose to work with Simplifi on our solution because of how easy their technology is to deploy and manage."

"We couldn't be more excited and prouder to be selected by UScellular," says Nick Shevillo, Simplifi CEO. "But it's also a great win for the business customer. Thanks to this solution, business owners now can have peace of mind for less than $2 a day. You can't buy a cup of coffee for less than $2 a day. This is your entire business. What would you choose?"

About Simplifi (simplifi.io)

Simplifi is committed to unwiring the future, using LTE and Wi-Fi technologies to connect the world at full speed. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Simplifi has offices in San Diego, Detroit, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires.

About UScellular (uscellular.com) (business.uscellular.com)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience.

https://simplifi.io/news/partnership-uscellular/

https://simplifi.io/

https://simplifi.io/connect/

Media Contact:

Tod Williams

[email protected]

646-705-4104

SOURCE Simplifi

Related Links

https://simplifi.io

