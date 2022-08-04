Simplifi Delivers FirstNet Ready® Connect II Router with Voicelink for Public Safety

Simplifi Connect II LTE Plug N Play Router is Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifi, a leading provider of 4G/5G fixed wireless plug and play routers, is pleased to announce that its Connect II Router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® – the only network built with and for America's first responders. The Connect II Router is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network.

Simplifi Connect II + Voicelink VoLTE Adaptor for POTS Line Replacement.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This allows first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. And FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. Now, by adding the Simplifi Connect II LTE Router to the FirstNet ecosystem, first responders, emergency services, and support teams have more access to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"Our collaboration with FirstNet could not have come at a better time. Working closely with FirstNet, Simplifi provides a highly scalable, simple-to-install LTE Router and traditional phone Line replacement solution managed remotely through Simplifi Cloud," said Nick Shevillo, CEO of Simplifi. "Our products provide first responders and emergency teams with easy-to-deploy LTE connectivity and traditional phone line replacement while supporting the transition to more advanced technologies for mission-critical systems. Simplifi's Connect II Router, Voicelink Smart Adaptor, and Simplifi Cloud management tools reduce installation and maintenance costs by up to 75% and the overall cost of network ownership by as much as 50%."

First responders and emergency services are inundated daily with expensive solutions that are hard to manage and complicated to install. The Simplifi Connect II Router is designed to be simple to install and easy to manage. Together with Simplifi Voicelink, the Connect II establishes a secure connection to the Internet and opens a direct line of communication for analog devices to stay connected. Without a solution like Simplifi that is simple to deploy and easy to use, time is lost, healing is delayed, and a successful mission may be harder to achieve.

Response teams can install a dedicated communications network anywhere in under two minutes. The Connect II Router + Voicelink Smart Adaptor creates a secure line for emergency response teams to communicate seamlessly and a robust network that uses the FirstNet platform for all traffic in and out.

"FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Simplifi's Connect II Router meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. FirstNet Ready® devices are listed on the FirstNet device page.

Key Features – Connect II + Voicelink Adaptor

Enterprise-Grade Routing Stack

VPN IP SEC - Secure access for emergency response teams.

Wire Guard

IP Pass-Through

Port Forwarding

Captive Portal

Splash Page

Radius Server

Cellular Voice and Data

Wired Line Connection

Failover

App Experience

WiFi 32 Simultaneous Connections

Website Blacklist/Whitelist - Block devices and websites from network.

Device Access Control - Grant or deny device access to network.

Call Security - All calls through Voicelink are secured over VoLTE.

Router Management - Manage one or 1000+ routers from one screen.

Fast Deployment - Setup Connect + Voicelink in minutes.

To learn more about Simplifi, the Connect II Router, and Simplifi Voicelink, go to www.simplifi.io, www.simplifi.io/connect, and www.simplifi.io/voicelink. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, with a development office in Vietnam, Simplifi is a business enablement platform committed to unwiring the future one customer at a time. We provide advanced connectivity and communication tools that businesses need to operate, and as our name suggests, we make hardware and software simple to install and use!

Simplifi combines cellular connectivity with enterprise-grade cloud software to deliver easy-to-use tools and interfaces that meet any business's needs. Our products empower businesses with 4G/5G fixed wireless Internet, POTS line replacement, and UCaaS solutions, all managed through one platform. Designed for simplicity and scalability, our products are designed to grow with you.

Three powerful solutions. One single pane of glass.

Learn more at Simplifi.io.

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

