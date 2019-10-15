SimpliFi President James Quick Named to Advisory Council of the National League for Nursing Foundation for Nursing Education

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliFi, a workforce solutions company that helps health systems grow their number of full-time RNs while effectively managing the staff needed for fluctuations in census, today announced SimpliFi President James Quick has been named to the Advisory Council of The National League for Nursing (NLN) Foundation for Nursing Education.

For more than 125 years, the NLN has been the premier organization for nurse faculty, schools of nursing, and leaders in nursing education. The NLN Foundation for Nursing Education was created to be a guiding force in aligning foundation support of scholarship, research, and faculty development with current priorities in nursing education and practice.

"To serve on the NLN Foundation's Advisory Council, you must exemplify the National League for Nursing's four core values: caring, integrity, diversity and excellence," said NLN CEO Dr. Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN. NLN Foundation Chair Dr. Cole Edmonson, DNP, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN, added, "The NLN defines excellence as 'co-creating and implementing transformative strategies with daring ingenuity.' This is a fitting description of James and his continued accomplishments in health care, and one of the reasons we selected him to serve on this Council."

"It is an honor to join the NLN Foundation's Advisory Council in order to support the NLN's mission of promoting excellence in nursing education in order to build a strong and diverse nursing workforce," said James Quick, president at SimpliFi. "I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Malone, Foundation Chair Edmonson, and the exceptional group of nursing workforce and education colleagues on the council."

About SimpliFi

SimpliFi is a group of industry experts and entrepreneurs who have come together with the shared vision of creating a different kind of Managed Services solution. Providing a white-glove, partner-focused approach for a select group of health care systems, SimpliFi helps to solve healthcare workforce issues of rising costs, increasing staff shortages, and complex operations. SimpliFi's focus on innovation and collaboration provides MSP industry leading service and attention along with transparency to solve core labor management issues unique to any health system.

SOURCE SimpliFi