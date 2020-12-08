Simplifi Selected by Beazer Homes to Provide Internet Access at Closing

Internet access is typically established by a new homeowner through the local cable provider. The task is often overlooked, occurs after closing, and in some cases, can take months to occur. Beazer's Network Ready program addresses these challenges, connecting new homeowners to the internet on day one.

"We all expect utilities like gas, water, and electricity to be connected when moving into a new home. Internet access has become as essential as any other utility," says Nick Shevillo, CEO of Simplifi. "Network Ready bridges the internet gap to give customers the best move-in experience possible."

To be deployed at Beazer's scale, the Network Ready program needed a technology that could connect to the Internet wirelessly over all cellular networks in the U.S., provide instant, secure, and high-speed Internet through the entire house, and would be simple to install and manage remotely.

As part of the product search, Beazer evaluated everything from hot spots to complicated routers. Beazer found other options were either not powerful enough or too complex. Then Beazer found Simplifi Connect. Simplifi's LTE Router is plug and play, provides WiFi throughout the entire home, and comes with an intuitive app for setup. The entire deployment, which will reach tens of thousands of homes, can be managed remotely by Simplifi's Enterprise Management Platform.

Shevillo goes on to say, "Beazer Homes has an impeccable reputation as a leader and innovator in the homebuilding industry. Simplifi is thrilled and honored to be part of Beazer's unique commitment to providing Surprising Performance to its homebuyers."

About Beazer Homes (Beazer.com)

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's ChoicePlans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And, unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan. We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Simplifi (Simplifi.io)

Simplifi is a leading Advanced Communications provider committed to unwiring the future, using LTE and WiFi technologies to connect the world at full speed. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Simplifi has offices in San Diego, Detroit, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires.

https://simplifi.io/news/beazer-homes/

https://simplifi.io/

https://simplifi.io/connect/

SOURCE Simplifi

Related Links

https://simplifi.io

