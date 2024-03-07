Simpli.fi Shortlisted for Reed Awards as Best Political Service Team

Industry Recognition Comes on the Heels of 250% Growth, for Two Consecutive Years, for Simpli.fi's Political Business

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced it was shortlisted for a Campaigns & Elections Reed Award in the "Best Political Service Team" category.

The Reed Awards recognize excellence in political campaigning and advocacy, and celebrate the best campaign work from the previous year. The "Best Political Service Team" category honors groups that deliver an exceptional client experience and best support customers in all aspects of the political campaign process.

For the past two consecutive years, Simpli.fi's political business has grown by over 250% as it delivers powerful, engaging campaigns, helping customers reach their desired audience, wherever they may be, and across a variety of channels, maximizing relevance and driving political advertising success. Behind the strong growth lies Simpli.fi's unwavering commitment to world class client service, based on research from global management consulting firm, Bain & Company.

"Our Political Service team has continued to exceed client expectations by operating with unparalleled responsiveness and precision that sets them apart from others in the space," said Elizabeth Maughon, Chief Customer Officer at Simpli.fi. "We're honored to be shortlisted for this prestigious award, particularly as we enter this election year. Advertising plays a pivotal role in a candidate's success, but the political advertising space is complex. This recognition showcases the importance of a strong customer success team in executing memorable political advertisements while the industry continues to evolve, and we continue to move with it."

With a total addressable market of more than 126 million households, and an average first party addressable data match rate of 93%, advertisers work with Simpli.fi's Political Service Team to reach their target audiences with maximum impact and minimal waste. The dedicated team possesses a deep understanding of the unique dynamics present in political advertising, and can deliver turnkey solutions, wherever and whenever they are needed. The team also translates this knowledge into tangible results by offering world-class service and service-level agreement (SLA) times specifically for political advertisers.

For more information about Simpli.fi's best-in-class political advertising capabilities, please visit their website .

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

