Simplified IT Consulting Proudly Unveils its Newest Member: Koko, the Tech-Savvy Komodo Dragon Mascot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplified IT Consulting, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) supporting small to medium-sized businesses, proudly unveils its newest member: Koko, a charismatic mascot inspired by the majestic Komodo dragon. Specializing in managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, we operate with simplicity as our core belief, streamlining complexity, developing creative solutions, uniting diverse talents, and perpetually evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of the digital landscape. With a blend of intelligence, tech-savviness, and a hint of nerdiness, Koko is poised to captivate hearts and minds alike.

Koko - Simplified IT Consulting mascot

Standing tall as a symbol of ancient resilience and modern ingenuity, Koko embodies our commitment to progress and innovation. Donning sleek glasses that accentuate his keen intellect, Koko exudes approachability and warmth, ready to embark on a journey of learning and discovery alongside our community.

"As Simplified IT Consulting continues to evolve in the digital age, we sought a mascot that could bridge the gap between tradition and innovation. Koko represents not only the formidable strength of the Komodo dragon but also the boundless potential of technology to empower and connect us all, inspiring a future filled with possibilities," remarked Vincent Darmawan, Chief Technology Officer at Simplified IT Consulting.

"Koko symbolizes the essence of Simplified IT Consulting, embracing simplicity, fostering innovation and collaboration, and promoting continuous learning. Koko embodies resilience and the cumulative experience across our team members. Just as the Komodo Dragon navigates its environment with efficiency and agility, we streamline complexity, develop creative solutions, unite diverse talents, and perpetually evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of the digital landscape," added Jack Kushnatsian, the Director of Operations at Simplified IT Consulting.

The creative design of Koko was brought to life by Nizar, a talented freelance graphic designer from Bandung, Indonesia, and the founder of Nizart Design. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Nizar for his creativity and dedication in designing Koko.

More than just a symbol, Koko represents a commitment to knowledge-sharing, problem-solving, and a passion for making a difference. Whether delving into the latest technological advancements or helping, Koko epitomizes the spirit of collaboration and community.

Join us on an exciting journey with Koko by our side as we redefine the embrace of progress with wisdom and grace. We invite you to join this adventure as Koko shares insights, adventures, and perhaps even a few nerdy jokes. Let's unite in building a community fueled by our shared passion for progress and innovation, where every voice is valued and heard.

Stay tuned for more updates as we unleash the power of Koko, the tech-savvy Komodo dragon, upon the world!

