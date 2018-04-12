Simplified, More Cost-Effective Client Assessment Tool for Financial Advisors

ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International has introduced a simplified Starter Package for its behavioral finance-based platform, Financial DNA, and is offering it for the remainder of April at no cost. It is an online tool that helps financial advisors and clients maximize communication, while identifying their risk profile, behavioral biases, spending patterns and goals-based planning preferences.

DNA Behavior's Hugh Massie

Financial DNA goes far beyond the more-familiar risk-tolerance surveys, using validated methodology to identify how likely a client is to delegate financial planning, how likely a client is to save/spend, how a client sets/pursues goals, and financial emotional intelligence – for instance, how emotional a client will become in the face of market fluctuations.

"Our Starter package still includes a 10-minute, 46-question tool to reliably reveal the core of a person's natural behavior but are much easier to use and implement for an advisor or firm, now with a lower-priced starting point," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior and a pioneer in the practical application of behavioral insights.

The first of the three simplified packages starts with a $75/month commitment that includes free, self-paced online training (available 24/7), and enables advisors to co-brand the system's reports with their name and/or firm's logo. Any of these starter packages are free for the remainder of April, using coupon code APRILFREE. (To redeem, type that code into "Coupon Code" on the subscription checkout page; this offer is for new subscription holders only and cannot be combined with any other promotion. The promotion expires on April 30th at 11:59pm ET.)

"We objectively measure a person's natural, hard-wired behavior to reliably predict (with a 91 percent reliability level) how a client will make decisions over the long term," Massie says, "and these new packages make this objective scientific measurement simpler and more accessible for advisors and the people they serve."

Founded in 2001, DNA Behavior (www.dnabehavior.com) is a behavioral (insights) data and technology solutions company that helps individuals and organizations discover and leverage strengths. It delivers practical and scalable behavioral intelligence solutions online. Its behavioral insights have solved communication, goal-setting and investing challenges in over 123 countries through 11 languages and 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes under three primary brands: Communication DNA, Business DNA and Financial DNA.

Media Contact:

Drew Plant

193278@email4pr.com

404-634-7102

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplified-more-cost-effective-client-assessment-tool-for-financial-advisors-300628762.html

SOURCE DNA Behavior International

Related Links

http://www.dnabehavior.com

