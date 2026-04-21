Simplify 2025 ACA Corrections with ez1095 and Stay Compliant

Import XML data, process corrections quickly, and eliminate outsourcing with a secure, all-in-one ACA solution

REDMOND, Wash., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing compliance pressure, businesses can no longer afford delays or errors in ACA reporting. The 2025 ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com empowers organizations to take control of corrections in-house, eliminating outsourcing costs while maintaining full data security and regulatory compliance.

Don't wait until penalties increase. Take control of your ACA corrections today with ez1095. Visit Halfpricesoft.com to download and try the software risk-free.

A standout feature of ez1095 is its XML data import capability , which allows users to quickly upload existing ACA data and streamline the correction process for Forms 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1094-B. This reduces manual entry, minimizes errors, and accelerates filing timelines.

"The 2025 version of ez1095 makes ACA corrections faster and easier than ever," said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With XML import and full correction support, businesses can confidently meet IRS requirements while saving time and money."

In addition to corrections, ez1095 is IRS-approved to generate e-file documents that can be uploaded directly for electronic submission. The software supports original, replacement, correction, and test filings , making it a comprehensive ACA solution.

There are now two ways to file corrections. With ez1095 self-efile and our new efile direct add-on feature. See the details here

Key Benefits of ez1095 for 2025 Corrections:

Process 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1094-B corrections and replacements

XML import and validation for faster, more accurate data handling

for faster, more accurate data handling Generate IRS-approved e-file documents for ACA submissions

for ACA submissions Print forms on plain paper—no pre-printed forms required

Support for original, correction, replacement, and test filings

Import data from spreadsheets, XML files, and prior-year versions

Unlimited companies, recipients, and forms with one flat rate

PDF delivery option for recipient copies

No internet required to run the software

ez1095 also offers flexible pricing to meet business needs, starting at $295 for the paper print version, $495 for federal e-filing, and $695 for both state and federal e-filing. The software supports multiple company accounts at no additional cost.

Designed for ease of use, ez1095 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Its intuitive interface guides users step-by-step through setup, data entry, corrections, and filing, making ACA compliance accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable business software for over 20 years, serving thousands of customers nationwide. Its solutions include payroll, tax filing, check printing, and ACA reporting software designed to help businesses simplify operations, reduce costs, and maintain compliance.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com