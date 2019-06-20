Simplify And Brighten Up For Summer With Tips From L'Oréal Paris

BRIGHT LIPS Pops of color on lips add a certain punch and pizzazz summer selfies. Make a statement using a long-wear comfortable liquid lipstick, such as L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Les Macarons . These full coverage, matte lipsticks are enhanced with a delightful macaron aroma with notes of almond, vanilla and cream. Feeling bold? Venture out and try shade Mademoiselle Mango for a coral lip – perfectly on trend this summer.

LUSH LASHES

Hot summer days are here, and everyone needs to summer-proof their beauty routines, starting with lashes. Perfect your summer regimen starting with L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Waterproof Mascara, the brand's newest addition to the classic Telescopic family that now comes in a sweat-proof mascara.

Then, protect your lashes using L'Oréal Paris Lash Serum Solution Eyelash Serum with Lash Caring Complex for a denser, thicker-looking lash fringe. Apply onto lashes and along the upper lash line. Allow the serum to dry for 60 seconds before applying any eye makeup. Get denser, thicker-looking lashes in just 4 weeks, and you can feel confident wearing minimal makeup during the hottest months of the year.

HEAD TO TOE GLOW

Crave glowy skin, but don't want the dangers of baking in the sun? Look no further than L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse. This hydrating and lightweight self-tanner smells of coconut and instantly gives skin a natural-looking tan with a sun kissed glow and even finish. To apply, shake well, pump into hand, and smooth evenly over clean, exfoliated skin. The formula is enriched with coconut water and Vitamin E for smooth skin.

For the face, achieve the perfect summer glow using L'Oréal Paris Chromatic Bronze Highlight & Contour Palette. Start by applying to the matte bronzer all over the face for a sun-kissed look. Add the highlighter shades to the cheeks and high points of the face to get glowing.

LIVED-IN LOCKS

Use these warm, summer months as an opportunity to give strands some R&R. Hydrate and prep the hair using deep conditioners such as L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner. Designed for damaged hair, this conditioner helps to detangle and reinforces the hair fiber for less breakage.

Put down the blow dryer and instead air dry using the L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle AIR DRY IT Wave Swept Spray, which provides the perfect wavy texture and natural shape definition without dehydrating hair. The wave spray also helps resist frizz and adds shine to give you that sleek, effortless beach look.

All products are available at Ulta.com and mass, food and drug retailers nationwide.

