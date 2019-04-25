Simplify ASC Unifies Clinical, Business Operations Into Single Management Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move likely to shake up the SaaS market for Ambulatory Surgery Center operations, Simplify ASC has launched a center management system that brings clinical and business operations together into a single platform.

The company, previously known as CyramedX, has combined its digital patient chart product with a comprehensive business operations functionality and single login. Simplify ASC is the only management system designed specifically for ASCs that emphasizes organizational productivity and can be configured to individual ASC preference.

"All of the software programs on the market today are rooted in a cost accounting framework. That doesn't work well for ASCs now or in the future as they have nothing left to cut without eviscerating what they do best," says David Howerton, chief executive officer for Simplify ASC. "With macro trends favoring outpatient centers as a preferred site of care, we believe ASCs need to be more data-driven, proactive, and intentional about how they manage growth in the coming decade. That requires both a different set of technology tools as well as a mindset that emphasizes overall throughput."

Simplify's ASC platform brings the business, clinical and reporting functions of an ASC together into a comprehensive data-driven system. It includes advanced reporting, automated inventory management, scheduling, and an API-linked claims management module. The cloud-based platform works for single ASC operators or multi-facility organizations. Because the Simplify ASC management platform is modular, it allows for integration with other ASC applications like coordinated scheduling, patient engagement, and patient payment offerings.

According to Customer Service Manager Sam Junco, the company will continue to emphasize outstanding customer support. "We know that the ASC environment is fast and efficient, and we are committed to responding in an immediate manner," says Junco. "We've been doing this for 16 years so we know what does and doesn't work for our customers. That's why we've invested heavily to make sure ASCs get the timely support they need."

To date, ASCs have automated most of their business operations, primarily through practice management software. Yet 50% of centers still use paper charts, unlike hospitals and physician practices. At present, ASCs are not subject to the same federal regulations mandating electronic patient records.

The company has raised more than $6 million in Series A financing from a mix of individual and institutional investors. With its latest investment of $2.75 million from Jumpstart Capital in early March, the company hopes to add 10-20 additional staff in sales, marketing and implementation in the coming months.

The platform will make its debut in May at ASCA 2019, the annual ASC conference to be held in Nashville May 15-18. Pricing details were not made available.

About Simplify ASC

Simplify gives ASCs the freedom to provide great care. Founded in 2003 as CyramedX, Simplify ASC developed its ASC-specific Digital Patient Chart to digitize paper charts with minimal disruption to an ASC's existing workflows. The company's EHR product has a 95 percent retention rate with its 130 customers. Today, Simplify ASC is the only ASC management platform designed from the ground up that enables ASCs to work the way they want to and love the way they work. The Brentwood, Tenn. company is committed to providing ASCs with a clinical and business platform that supports the entire team and empowers them to stay focused on patient care and outcomes. https://simplifyasc.com

