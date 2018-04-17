Simplify Compliance, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Bluepoint Leadership Development

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplify Compliance, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, announced today the acquisition of Bluepoint Leadership Development, Inc. ("Bluepoint"), a provider of leadership training and content. Based in Ohio, Bluepoint provides leadership training through in-person workshops and coaching solutions to a blue-chip customer base in the U.S. and internationally. Bluepoint personnel will join Simplify Compliance, helping to expand its learning capabilities to include best in class leadership training. Bluepoint represents the fourth acquisition for Simplify Compliance since its formation in 2016. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We are extremely excited to have partnered with Bluepoint," said Dan Oswald, Chief Executive Officer of Simplify Compliance. "With this addition to our portfolio, we have continued to underscore our dedication to customers, employees, and stakeholders by investing in our core solutions to deliver actionable information and high quality training to our customer base."
Scott VanHoy, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners stated, "The addition of Bluepoint's capabilities will enhance our learning offerings and help our customers become more efficient and effective."
About Simplify Compliance
Simplify Compliance is a leading provider of learning, events and memberships, and information and workflow solutions to the human capital management, healthcare, financial services and communications end markets. Simplify Compliance was formed by Leeds Equity and Dan Oswald in 2016 with the simultaneous combination of Fortis Business Media, LLC ("BLR"), and three portfolio companies of UCG; DecisionHealth, LLC, Argosy Group, LLC, and Center for Communications Management Information, LLC.
About Leeds Equity Partners:
Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has raised and managed more than $1.5 billion of capital across six funds. The Board of Advisors of Leeds Equity Partners is chaired by Timothy P. Shriver, who is also Chairman of the Board of the Special Olympics.
