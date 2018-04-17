Simplify Compliance, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Bluepoint Leadership Development

"We are extremely excited to have partnered with Bluepoint," said Dan Oswald, Chief Executive Officer of Simplify Compliance. "With this addition to our portfolio, we have continued to underscore our dedication to customers, employees, and stakeholders by investing in our core solutions to deliver actionable information and high quality training to our customer base."

Scott VanHoy, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners stated, "The addition of Bluepoint's capabilities will enhance our learning offerings and help our customers become more efficient and effective."

About Simplify Compliance

Simplify Compliance is a leading provider of learning, events and memberships, and information and workflow solutions to the human capital management, healthcare, financial services and communications end markets. Simplify Compliance was formed by Leeds Equity and Dan Oswald in 2016 with the simultaneous combination of Fortis Business Media, LLC ("BLR"), and three portfolio companies of UCG; DecisionHealth, LLC, Argosy Group, LLC, and Center for Communications Management Information, LLC.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has raised and managed more than $1.5 billion of capital across six funds. The Board of Advisors of Leeds Equity Partners is chaired by Timothy P. Shriver, who is also Chairman of the Board of the Special Olympics.

