Simplify Joins The Evolve IP Partner Program

WAYNE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that Simplify Corporation has joined its partner program. Based out of The Woodlands, Texas, Simplify has been helping large multi-location corporations simplify and optimize their communications life cycle management since 1997.



As part of the Evolve IP partner program Simplify will be bringing the following enterprise-grade solutions to market:

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing integrated with Cisco VoIP – Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 rd party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups and more.

integrated with Cisco VoIP – Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups and more. Virtual Desktops / Digital Workspaces – Evolve IP's digital workspaces enable organizations to support a truly hybrid workforce with a powerful combination of integrated single-sign-on with multifactor authentication, virtual desktop / desktop-as-a-service, and hosted Windows applications. Noted by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Evolve IP's award-winning solutions ensure employees can access all of their data and applications on virtually any device, anywhere, at any time.

/ Digital Workspaces – Evolve IP's digital workspaces enable organizations to support a truly hybrid workforce with a powerful combination of integrated single-sign-on with multifactor authentication, virtual desktop / desktop-as-a-service, and hosted Windows applications. Noted by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Evolve IP's award-winning solutions ensure employees can access all of their data and applications on virtually any device, anywhere, at any time. Omnichannel Contact Center – Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in the last four Gartner CCaaS magic quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business.

– Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in the last four Gartner CCaaS magic quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business. Unified Communications – Evolve IP's UCaaS service from Cisco delivers award-winning collaboration (video, chat, conferencing and more), and crystal-clear voice services that integrate with the applications businesses are already deploying, on any connected device. With a proven history of 99.999% uptime, the solution provides enterprises with business continuity no matter where employees are working or what is happening inside or outside their offices.

"Simplify is a fantastic partner with a long history of providing the right solutions at the right time for their clients," said Tim Allen, Executive Vice President of Business Development of Evolve IP. "Now, with Evolve IP's integrated remote work solutions, Simplify can provide its clients with the capability to seamlessly transition from work from home to work from anywhere. We're excited to have Simplify in the Evolve IP family and driving revenue for both of our firms."



"Evolve IP's integrated product set enables employees to work anywhere productively and securely, a critical capability for enterprises as they begin moving to hybrid office scenarios," said Brent Saxon, Chief Operating Officer of Simplify. "By adding Evolve IP's solutions to the Simplify portfolio we are positioned better than ever to provide our clients with award-winning options for collaboration, communications, digital workspaces, and contact center."

Why Clients Choose Evolve IP



Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center – all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.

Follow Evolve IP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12866903



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Evolve IP