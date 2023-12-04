Simplify Paralleling Switchgear Updates in ASCO Power Webinar

News provided by

ASCO Power Technologies

04 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Attendees will learn the value of renewing instead of replacing paralleling switchgear to achieve significant benefits.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralleling switchgear can be upgraded to expand functionality and increase savings without disrupting operations. On December 11, 2023, power professionals can join ASCO Power Technologies Business Development Manager Dominic Magni and Regional Project Manager Aaron Samuels in a webinar titled How to Design Power Control System Modernization Projects.

The discussion will help power professionals aid their clients in executing projects more quickly at a lower cost. Hosted jointly by ASCO Power Technologies and Consulting Specifying Engineer, this webinar will be led by ASCO's experts. Attendees can ask presenters about critical backup power topics and applications. 

"Join us as we provide insight into the capabilities and benefits of Power Control System Modernization and Project Execution," says Business Development Manager Dominic Magni. "Specifiers will learn how to streamline projects, drive savings, enhance sustainability, and maintain continuity. Attendees will gain valuable insights that help facilities thrive in this ever-evolving energy landscape."

By attending the event, professionals will:

  • Learn the basics of power control system modernization.
  • Know when to specify a power control system upgrade or modification.
  • Review drawing markup packages and sequences of operation options.
  • Understand component-, door-, and panel-level modernization options.
  • Review examples and case studies.

To learn the benefits of power control system modernization, register here

Visit the ASCO Power events page to find upcoming events and keep up with the latest in backup power. Subscribe to the ASCO Power newsletter to receive industry news and company updates in your inbox.

About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control systems, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Also from this source

ASCO Power Solutions Integral in Green and Resilient Energy Transition According to Trade Publications

ASCO Power Solutions Integral in Green and Resilient Energy Transition According to Trade Publications

With over a century of backup power expertise, ASCO Power Technologies has been featured in Powerline Magazine and Facilities Dive, highlighting its...
Meet Business Objectives with Power System Design in the Upcoming ASCO Power Seminar

Meet Business Objectives with Power System Design in the Upcoming ASCO Power Seminar

From severe weather conditions to cyberattacks, power supplies face various threats. Facilities are leveraging backup power systems and other...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.