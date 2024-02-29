Simplify Precision with New L-Type Antenna Mounts from Fairview Microwave

Mounts Ease Installation of Standard Gain Horns for Test and Measurement Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of their L-type mounts for standard gain horn antennas. These essential accessories simplify the antenna mounting process for test and measurement setups, offering convenience and precision to users.

Fairview's new L-type antenna mounts are made of aluminum treated with corrosion resistance for durability and long life.

The L-type mounts are designed to streamline the process of mounting standard gain horn antennas, making them ideal for various test and measurement scenarios. They come in a versatile range of 19 round mounts that are compatible with different waveguide sizes, including WR-28, WR-34, WR-42, and many more. Users can easily find the perfect fit for their specific application needs.

The new mounts feature an L-type design, providing stability and ease of installation and making them ideal for mounting antennas in diverse applications. Crafted from high-quality aluminum, they are built for durability and longevity, ensuring they withstand the rigors of demanding environments.

The inside of the mounts is treated with a chromate conversion coating, ensuring corrosion resistance and extended product life. Additionally, the outside finish of the mounts features anticorrosion gray paint, offering additional protection against environmental factors.

Fairview's L-type mounts provide a hassle-free solution for mounting standard gain horn antennas, saving valuable time and effort in test and measurement setups. The L-type design ensures stable antenna positioning, reducing the chances of misalignment and enhancing measurement accuracy.

"Our L-type mounts for standard gain horn antennas give users a simplified yet reliable antenna mounting solution," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are engineered for test and measurement purposes, ensuring accurate and repeatable results in various applications."

Fairview's new L-type mounts for standard gain horn antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.