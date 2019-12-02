Simplify Your Beauty Routine for New Year's: Baseblue Cosmetics Launches Unique 2-in-1 Makeup Brush A

This user-friendly makeup tool can be used by consumers with beginner, intermediate and advanced application skills and hits the market just in time for the holiday season. For just $24.99 let Baseblue Cosmetics help you make your New Year's resolution this year the best one yet. Less time on your beauty routine and more time living your best life.

The two-in-one ultra-plush brush with high-quality bristles is the perfect duo applicator for applying loose pigment, pressed powder and eyeshadow. Designed for optimal convenience and functionality this brush is the perfect duo applicator for loose cosmetics formulations. The large brush head is designed to evenly set and touch up makeup or sweep powder lightly on the skin, resulting in a soft and velvety effect. In seconds you can transform the multi-use brush by twisting off the top fluffy brush head to reveal the small angled brush. This smaller dense brush is most dynamic for applying eyeshadow, reaching small facial curvatures and can also be used for precise sculpting. Blend, build and buff eye shadows effortlessly.

The brand promises to continually develop innovative products that stretch the artistic imagination of consumers and professional makeup artists. Baseblue Cosmetics products are sold exclusively on the website. For more information and to purchase, visit: www.basebluecosmetics.com.

ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS

Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 to be the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and "must-have" essentials, from applicators to makeup. We value delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology.

