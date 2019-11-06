Simplifya Takes the Guesswork Out of Cannabis M&A

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifya, the leading provider of regulatory and operational compliance software for the cannabis industry, announced today the launch of Simplifya Verified, its latest service offering, designed to provide businesses with an independent verification system of cannabis licenses across the country.

"One of the major problems facing the cannabis industry is understanding exactly with whom you are doing business," said Marion Mariathasan, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplifya. "Specifically, when a business is conducting due diligence on an acquisition candidate, it is often difficult to determine whether an operator's license is current and valid. Simplifya Verified is a fast, easy-to-use search engine that provides all of the data points needed for verification, taking the guesswork out of business transactions and delivering companies a much-needed risk management tool to confidently grow their businesses."

Twenty-nine out of the 33 states with legal cannabis make cannabis license information available to the public. Just as regulations differ from state to state, so does how this information is made available. Simplifya's in-house legal team has completed the data collection of more than 40,000 license records, and provides Simplifya Verified users with a clean, organized database available in one simple search. Unlike other cannabis license lists, Simplifya Verified provides near real-time verification, so users can feel confident the information they are receiving is current and accurate.

"Simplifya Verified can be utilized across several different segments of the industry – from the operator looking to prove compliance to a potential buyer, to the realtor who wants to validate a new operator before leasing space to them, to a financial institution or insurance carrier vetting a new client , to name a few. Our platform streamlines each of these difficult, lengthy and complicated processes into a simple tool for companies to mitigate risk and confidently pursue business deals within the cannabis space," added Mariathasan.



About Simplifya

Simplifya is the nation's leading regulatory and operational compliance tool for the cannabis industry, empowering small and large businesses to proactively manage compliance tasks across all facilities and license types. Simplifya's web-based self-auditing system distills complex state and local regulations into a series of simple yes-or-no questions to facilitate self-audits, identify areas of non-compliance, manage remediation efforts, and generate management and audit reports. Simplifya's SOP feature automates the assigning, tracking, and versioning of standard operating procedures, while its Smart Cabinet digital filing system houses all of a business's required compliance and operational documents in one place. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com.

SOURCE Simplifya

Related Links

http://www.simplifya.com

