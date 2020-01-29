Simplifying Access to Interpreters for Telehealth

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Net and Language Services Associates (LSA) are excited to announce a new platform integration that enables clinicians to immediately add an interpreter to a telehealth video encounter within the existing clinical workflow, regardless of physician or patient location – with just three clicks.

ViTel Net's comprehensive and flexible telehealth platform enables health systems to securely deliver care at a distance to patients in any setting, using the health systems' own workflows. Now, through an innovative partnership with Language Services Associates, those same workflows are vastly improved, when treating limited English proficient (LEP) and hearing-impaired patients.

This industry-first solution simplifies the clinician's experience in accessing language interpretation services to clicking the video button and selecting a language. The LSA interpreter is immediately added to the video consult - it's that simple. The interpreter and patient videos stream on the monitor, alongside the patient's records, medical images, and clinician documentation. No more fumbling with iPads or phones to get everyone to see or hear one another.

The NIH reports an increasing LEP population, and removing the communication barrier with this patient segment results in:

Greater understanding of diagnosis, treatment, and medication instructions

Enhanced compliance with treatment and follow-up recommendations

Significantly decreased likelihood of a serious medical event and reduced medical costs

Greater patient satisfaction

"Connecting clinicians to interpreters is now fast and intuitive, thanks to our partnership with LSA and their advanced skills-based routing platform," stated Mark Noble, ViTel Net SVP .

"This innovative joint telehealth venture fills gaps in healthcare delivery, improves the clinician's workflow, and supports healthcare compliance, while transforming the patient/clinician experience," says Dennis Angeline, President and COO of LSA.

About ViTel Net

ViTel Net is a leading telehealth innovator, providing a configurable and interoperable enterprise platform and point-of-care modules for the entire telehealth continuum of care. Clinicians use our technology to access medical images, patient data and live video conferencing to remotely diagnose, treat, and manage patients. www.vitelnet.com

About LSA

Language Services Associates is a full-service national leader delivering interpretation and translation solutions. More than 1400 clients worldwide rely on our unique combination of state-of-the art technology, a global roster of highly qualified interpreters providing more than 240 languages and over 25 years of industry expertise. www.lsaweb.com

Contact: Sue Hilger, 443-845-1584, shilger@vitelnet.com

SOURCE ViTel Net

