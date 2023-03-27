Simplifying Data Validation: Datametica Brings Pelican SaaS-based Technology to the Google Cloud Marketplace

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica, a leading data warehouse modernization and migration solution provider, launched its SaaS-based technology, Pelican, on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Pelican is an enterprise-grade technology to compare, validate and reconcile datasets across two heterogeneous data stores at a massive scale. This includes table & column comparison, cell-level validation, selective column mapping, and even mapping columns with different data types or names. The validation can be achieved, without coding or data movement.

Pelican enables production parallel running of legacy and new solutions, de-risking migration, bringing certainty to data matching, and reducing unit testing. It drives assurance and confidence in decommissioning a legacy data warehouse or database.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables customers to leverage software packages quickly and efficiently. Google Cloud customers, such as those migrating to Google BigQuery, can leverage Datametica SaaS-based technologies - Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, for an accelerated and safer cloud migration experience.

The following Pelican technologies are available on Google Cloud Marketplace:

DM-Pelican-Base-License

DM-Pelican-Validation usage-based license

During the launch of this event, Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President of Datametica, said, "We are proud to offer our customers technologies that accelerate and de-risk migration to the Google Cloud. Our SaaS-based Pelican is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering organizations a scalable, flexible, and efficient way to validate and reconcile data."

"Data validation and transparency is essential to successful business operation," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace at Google Cloud. "With Datametica's Pelican technology now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses have access to modernized technology that simplifies the authentication of datasets and ultimately drives certainty around key information."

About Datametica

Datametica is a Google Cloud migration partner for enterprises moving to the GCP. Datametica brings automation and expertise in transforming legacy environments, such as Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, DataStage, Informatica, and other ETL and repointing BI solutions, to a Google Cloud-based solution. Using Eagle: Data warehouse Assessment & Google Cloud migration planning Product, Raven: Workload (SQL, ETL & Script) Conversion Product , and Pelican: Data Validation Product , Datametica delivers cost-effective and accelerated migration to the Google Cloud. Learn more about Datametica & Google Cloud Partnership .

