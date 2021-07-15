Simplifying Homeowner, Contractor, and Real Estate Relationships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Certification, a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes, today announces it has become a trusted partner with Schedule Engine.

Schedule Engine, the leader in home services booking solutions, helps contractors deliver a convenient, reliable customer experience, and gives homeowners the flexibility to book how they want and when they want and to connect to the right customer support when they need it.

Simplifying Homeowner, Contractor & Real Estate Relationships

Pearl gives homeowners the tools they need to improve their homes' health, comfort, efficiency, and value by connecting them with elite contractors and real estate agents in the Pearl Professional Network.

Pearl only accepts the top five percent of all U.S. contractors into the Pearl Network - contractors like Schedule Engine clients - who take pride in doing a job right the first time, in staying ahead of the market, and in providing the highest level of customer experience to homeowners.

"Now, more than ever, it's important for homeowners to be able to identify and connect with high-quality contractors," said Pearl President and co-founder, Robin LeBaron. "The Pearl-Schedule Engine partnership will enable some of the best contractors in the U.S. to market themselves more effectively to homeowners who value quality work and for those homeowners to easily schedule the value-adding and energy-savings services provided by those elite contractors."

Pearl's extensive relationships with real estate professionals will help qualified Schedule Engine contractors more effectively market their investments in quality installation and high-performance systems to homeowners and home buyers.

"Schedule Engine provides the convenience homeowners are looking for so that anyone, at any time, can book an appointment with an industry-leading contractor," said Schedule Engine Head of Business Development, Guillaume Payen. "Our partnership with Pearl will allow their highly certified contractors to take advantage of exclusive Schedule Engine offers to deliver a world-class customer experience, streamline their operations and book more jobs. We are very excited to join forces with Pearl to keep adding value across the home services industry."

Together, Pearl and Schedule Engine are equipping the best of the best contractors, giving homeowners convenient tools to improve their homes' health, comfort, efficiency, resilience — and value.

Pearl Certification Media Contact

Lindsay Bachman

Communications Director

[email protected]

412.443.2996

Schedule Engine Media Contact

Laura Good

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

816.582.4645

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is a national firm that qualifies an elite network of professionals and certifies high-performing homes — homes with efficient heating and cooling equipment, solar, smart home devices, resilient features, and much more. Pearl's Certification Reports drive demand for these features by making them visible at time of sale — enabling home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want. Learn more at www.pearlcertification.com.

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine streamlines your booking process and allows you to capture every opportunity while providing a consistent customer experience that's true to your brand. With Schedule Engine's booking solutions, home service professionals can provide a convenient and reliable customer experience to book more jobs while optimizing efficiency for dispatchers and technicians. From automated online scheduling to 24/7 live expert support with industry-trained professionals, Schedule Engine ensures a personalized experience for both the contractor and customer. Designed to complement your existing systems, Schedule Engine can be started quickly without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com .

Related Images

pearl-and-schedule-engine.jpg

Pearl and Schedule Engine

Simplifying Homeowner, Contractor & Real Estate Relationships

SOURCE Pearl Certification