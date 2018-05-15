Simplifying Mobile Ordering for Businesses with PoppinPay Square Mobile Order App

With PoppinPay, a subscription-based solution can be used by business owners to enable customers to download an application for Android or iPhone devices. The application will be completely branded to your business, displaying the colors of your brand, logo and more. Customers can then use the app to order and pay for items, skipping the line in-store. The app integrates easily with Square, helping your customers to use their mobile phone for shopping and purchasing services.

Businesses are already taking advantage of the PoppinPay app, with a simple solution for mobile ordering. Ronnie Baroud - CEO of PoppinPay, stated: "Many businesses have been looking for a mobile order app for Square for a while now and we now have the solution. The reaction has been overwhelming, and customers cannot believe there is no need for additional hardware, software or management needed."

With the PoppinPay application, businesses have access to several features. An application can include Order Ahead, which allows consumers to order and pay for items ahead of their visit to your location. There is also a rewards feature, where users can earn and redeem rewards via Square Loyalty, another plus to using an app created specifically for your business. The application created by PoppinPay can also be connected to multiple locations via Square, essential when you operate more than one business location.

An Order Management feature is also included, which allows customers to set favorites for items as well as view their order history and reorder items again.

Essentially, PoppinPay creates a bridge between customers and a business Square POS. There is no need for additional hardware, software or management, and the application is custom created for your business needs.

About PoppinPay: Based in Atlanta, Georgia, PoppinPay has created a quality mobile solution for businesses that use the Square Point of Sale System. Easily have an application created for your business to streamline sales and services.

Contact PoppinPay for any questions about their services or for more information on the release.

SOURCE PoppinPay

