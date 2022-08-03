simpliGLOBAL Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

The new board member addition will propel the PropTech holding company into a new realm of growth with knowledgeable guidance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliGLOBAL announced today the appointment of Amani Kelly to the Board of Directors. This is the first member of their Board of Directors. Kelly brings real estate, general business, and capital raising guidance as the first member to the Advisory Board for simpliGLOBAL.

"Amani brings extensive industry experience to our organization and has already provided us with tremendous value to prepare for our capital raise," said Sean Miku, founder and CEO. "I'm honored to serve under his guidance as we embark on this journey together."

Kelly's background over the last 25 years has been rooted in sales, executive leadership, and operations for small to mid-sized corporations. He is currently on the executive team for Nashville's soon to be newest themed attraction "Storyville Gardens". Prior to that, Kelly was a director for Forrester Research for which he served in various leadership roles for over 11 years.

He is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, advisor, and mentor who currently holds board of director positions for Pencil Nashville, and The Historic Buena Vista Community Association. Kelly was a collegiate level athlete for Newbury Jr. College, attended Harvard University School of Extension Studies, and ultimately received his B.A. degree in Business from Emmanuel College. He is originally from Salem, Mass, but has called Nashville, Tennessee home for over five years.

"simpliGLOBAL is the premier real estate company in Middle Tennessee, and I am excited to help advise on their growth and expansion efforts," said the newest Board member, Kelly.

Established in 2022, simpliGLOBAL is a real estate services holding company who provides comprehensive yet simplified transaction services through brokerage, mortgage, title, technology, and other real estate services to clients. They continue to transform the real estate industry by identifying innovative ways to cultivate convenience, culture, freedom, and flexibility in every transaction.

The holding company is on a mission to simplify and improve the real estate agent and client experience by providing an all-in-one solution to the real estate industry using technology to streamline the buying and selling process.

simpliGLOBAL's advancement is a direct result of the company's commitment to their mission: Making Real Estate Simple.

