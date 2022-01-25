SimpliGov Announces SimpliSign eSignature Release Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliGov, the leader in government workflow automation, is thrilled to announce a major release update for its native electronic signature solution – SimpliSign.

The latest release of SimpliSign includes several innovative features designed specifically to meet the challenges faced by today's government agencies, facilitating the move to digitization for important business processes in both citizen-facing as well as administrative functions. In consideration of a government-specific eSignature platform, SimpliGov recognized the need for key features such as no-code drag and drop design, embedded workflow, custom notification templates, document watermarking, support for multiple file formats, and a host of other innovations.

SimpliSign solves a number of legacy electronic signature challenges for government through its native integration with the SimpliGov workflow automation platform creating an unmatched workflow and electronic signature end-user experience. SimpliSign also frees government from outdated and complex pricing models associated with legacy electronic signature solutions by eliminating per signature and user based licensing models.

SimpliSign additional product updates in this release include:

The ability to accept multiple document types, not just PDFs.

Conversation threads

The ability to sign anywhere, at any time, on any device

Auditing, tracking and security

Dynamic document grouping

Conditional template generation

Delegated signing functionality

Central management dashboard

Support for both linear and parallel workflows

"The new SimpliSign release follows a year of tremendous growth and momentum for SimpliGov and builds on the success of SimpliSign's groundbreaking approach to electronic signatures in government," said Gary Leikin, CEO of SimpliGov. "The latest release of SimpliSign accelerates digital transformation across both citizen-facing and internal administrative functions, and we're thrilled to see SimpliSign's growing use across state and local governments nationwide."

SimpliGov's customers are leaders in government digital transformation and include the New Jersey and Florida Departments of Education, Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA), California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), California Community College Chancellor's Office, the New Jersey State Police, Guilford (North Carolina) and Walton (Florida) Counties, and the City of San Jose (CA).

SimpliGov was named to the Govtech 100 list for the second year in a row in 2022. Additionally, the California Secretary of State's Bizfile division won a merit award for a new application, eForms, that allows businesses to perform multiple business filings through an integrated online filing application. The division's eForms Online application is one of many business processes powered by SimpliGov for the State of California. SimpliGov's City and County customers also continue to be recognized through numerous government digital experience awards.

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructure, and the no-code intuitive platform includes SimpliSign, the e-signature solution that's purpose-built for the government from SimpliGov.

