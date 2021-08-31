SimpliGov Unveils Continuous Case Management

CCM allows field workers to work with digital case management forms without disruption in offline mode. Tweet this

Continuous Case Management Reduces Errors and Administrative Work

For years, case workers had to take notes in a separate application or by hand when out of range and re-enter that data when they returned to the office. The cloud-based, no-code CCM application eliminates this administrative burden and the inevitable errors that come with manual entry. Data captured in areas with unreliable internet can be audited, tracked, and quickly packaged up in reports with the same ease and accuracy as the information gathered while online.

"Many government employees meet with clients or perform critical duties outside of the office. By reducing manual data entry, CCM frees them up to visit more sites and focus on delivering exceptional and critical citizen services," said Gary Leikin, CEO of SimpliGov. "Field workers get the simplicity and convenience of online forms with integrated electronic signatures while in an offline mode. Program managers can rest assured that data collected in remote locations is uploaded quickly and accurately—errors which can occur in the field with legacy manual processes are eliminated."

