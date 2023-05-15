simpliHŌM Expands Presence to Leipers Fork, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliHŌM, a rapidly growing real estate brokerage, is excited to announce its expansion to the Leipers Fork area in Tennessee. The new location will be led by Principal Broker Jason Warner, who has over a decade of experience in the real estate industry.

"I'm thrilled to be leading simpliHŌM's expansion into the Leipers Fork market," said Jason Warner. "Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible service to our clients, and I'm excited to bring our unique approach to this vibrant and growing community."

Jason Warner, Leipers Fork Principal Broker

Leipers Fork is known for its beautiful scenery, charming downtown area, and strong sense of community. With its unique mix of rural charm and modern amenities, it has become a popular destination for homebuyers looking for a peaceful retreat within easy reach of Nashville.

"We're excited to be entering the Leipers Fork market at a time when demand for homes in the area is high," said simpliHŌM CEO, Sean Miku. "With Jason's leadership, I'm confident that we'll be able to help even more clients find their dream home in this beautiful part of Tennessee."

simpliHŌM's new office in Leipers Fork will be located at 4208 Old Hillsboro Rd Ste. 5, Franklin, TN 37064. Join Jason Warner and the simpliHŌM team at their open house May 18th 12pm - 2pm All agents are welcome to attend this event.

About simpliHŌM

Founded in 2018 with the belief that all people should be put first, and the real estate process should be simplified, simpliHŌM is working hard each day to truly Make Real Estate Simple for their clients and agents.

In a world where connection, and loneliness, are at their highest rates in history, simpliHŌM desires to bring the relationship to the focal point, and leverage technology for ultimate transparency through the process. From exclusive access to the details of a transaction, to full contract-to-close services for free to their agents on every transaction, simpliHŌM does everything with a People First approach. For more information about simpliHŌM, visit www.joinsimplihom.com.

