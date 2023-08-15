simpliHŌM Ranks No. 1 Fastest Growing Real Estate Company and Claims No. 62 Overall Spot on Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that simpliHŌM ranked #1 as the fastest growing real estate company in the country, #2 fastest growing company across all industries in the state of TN, and #62 on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Sean Miku CEO and Founder
"I want to express my sincere gratitude to our family, friends, agents, staff, and all those who have been involved in the simpliHŌM journey. This is just the beginning for us, and I'm truly thankful for your support," said Founder and CEO of simpliHŌM, Sean D. Miku.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

 "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About simpliHŌM

Founded in 2018 with the belief that all people should be put first, and the real estate process should be simplified, simpliHŌM is working hard each day to truly Make Real Estate Simple for their clients and agents.

In a world where connection and loneliness are at their highest rates in history, simpliHŌM desires to bring the relationship to the focal point, and leverage technology for ultimate transparency through the process. From exclusive access to the details of a transaction, to full contract-to-close services for free to their agents on every transaction, simpliHŌM does everything with a People First approach. For more information about simpliHŌM, visit www.joinsimplihom.com.

