Simplilearn and Caltech CTME Celebrate the Achievements of 600 Certificate Learners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, hosted the 4th convocation ceremony with Caltech CTME for 600 program graduates. Co-hosting the event were Dr. Rick Hefner, Executive Director, Caltech Institute of Technology and Management Education, and Dr. Will Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn. As CTME Executive Director, Dr. Hefner oversees professional development programs for technology-driven organizations and individuals. He has over 40 years of experience in systems development, organizational management, and education. He has helped guide technology adoption in over 30 aerospace, communications, electronics, and health sciences companies. Dr. Hefner is credited with over 200 presentations and publications and is active in several professional societies.

The online convocation ceremony was held to recognize the hard-won achievements of program participants in their advanced learning. It was a joint celebration by Caltech CTME and Simplilearn on the successful completion of various post-graduate level certificate programs (PGP) across 36 cohorts, including PGP in Cloud Computing, PGP in DevOps, PGP in Full Stack Development, PGP in AI & Machine Learning, and PGP in Data Science.

Dr. Will Lin, Chief Marketing Officer of Simplilearn, congratulated the graduates, acknowledging their dedication, "Your commitment to achieving your academic and professional goals is inspiring. On behalf of Simplilearn, we commend your steadfast pursuit of knowledge. As you forge ahead, continue to foster curiosity and innovation to make a meaningful impact."

The ceremony was a vibrant celebration, filled with eager learners ready to apply their newly-acquired skills.

Dr. Rick Hefner, Executive Director, Caltech CTME, also shared words of encouragement, "Congratulations to all the graduates successfully completing various programs today. Your achievements are proof of your unwavering dedication. The skills and knowledge gained will undoubtedly propel your career forward. This convocation marks the start of a journey filled with success, fulfillment, and boundless opportunities. Best wishes for your future endeavors."

One of our graduates, Nitin Tandon, shared, "I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to have attended the online convocation with Caltech CTME and to earn my professional certificate course. I remember my weekend days attending the live classes, which was an incredibly rewarding experience. I have learned so much from my tutors and peers particularly while delivering the Capstone master projects, which gave me the chance to apply my knowledge and skills in real-time live projects. I am really grateful to have attended the professional course in Cloud Computing and am confident that my education there has prepared me for success in my future. Thank you again for this opportunity."

Caltech CTME and Simplilearn remain committed to providing a world-class education that empowers learners to excel in their careers and transform their lives.

About Caltech CTME

Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME), a department of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science of the California Institute of Technology, is at the forefront of executive and professional education. With an innovative blend of specialized knowledge and practical application delivered by our eminent educator team, we equip professionals with industry-leading skills through workshops, short courses, and certificate programs. Our interactive, collaborative learning environment fosters networking and enhances the learning experience. The global impact of our learners stands as a testament to our success. Caltech CTME and Simplilearn have teamed to bring technology-centric programs to global learners since 2020.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

