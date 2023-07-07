SIMPLILEARN AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY HOST CONVOCATION CEREMONY FOR 1500+ GRADUATES

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, hosted the 9th convocation ceremony along with Purdue University for 1500 post-graduates. Gracing the event with their presence were Professor Bart Collins, Purdue University as the Chief Guest and Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn as the Guest of Honour.

The convocation ceremony was held to felicitate the meritorious students on their graduation. It was a joint celebration by Purdue University and Simplilearn on the successful completion of the various post-graduate programs of learners in the following categories: PG Program in Business Analysis, PG Program in Digital Marketing, PG Program in Digital Transformation, PG Program in Digital Supply Chain Management, PG Program in Data Analytics, PG Program in Data Engineering, PG Program in AI and Machine Learning and PG Program in Data Science. The convocation ceremony was filled with enthusiastic students full of energy and excitement.

Congratulating the post-graduates at the ceremony, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "It brings me great joy to be a part of this convocation, surrounded by individuals who are dedicated to attaining their academic and professional aspirations. I am truly thrilled to observe the fruitful academic journeys and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the learners who have completed their post-graduate programs. On behalf of Simplilearn, I commend your unwavering commitment and accomplishments. As you venture into the future, I encourage you to nurture your curiosity, embrace innovation, and strive to make a meaningful impact wherever your path leads you."

Addressing the post-graduates at the convocation, Professor Bart Collins, Purdue University, said, "Every quarter, Purdue University and Simplilearn come together to host the convocation ceremony for a group of meritorious students congratulating them for their dedication and commitment. Today, as you stand at the threshold of a new chapter in your lives, we commend your dedication and unwavering pursuit of excellence. Hope this convocation ceremony marks the beginning of a lifetime filled with success, fulfillment, and endless possibilities. Congratulations to all the graduates."

Peter Jerald, A graduate of the Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning shared his thoughts, "Thank you for providing such great content to understand and practice AI & ML concepts. During this learning period, I learned every week with excitement. I did a detailed study on course content provided by various learning providers; I never saw such great content, right from the basics (i.e., fundamentals) to advanced topics, whether they were specific to certain pathways or specific to cloud tools. A person who doesn't have programming & statistical knowledge can also choose this course, it covers in-depth topics in the majority of the areas.

There was a famous saying, 'Instead of giving fish to eat to a hungry person, Teach them how to catch a fish.' This is exactly what this course taught me. During the initial days, I was worried and had difficulty understanding concepts, but day by day, it showed pathways to understanding and solving the problems. Especially the faculty, they have taken a good amount of time to answer my questions and explain the concepts multiple times. They have incredible knowledge and have shared it with us.

Web 3.0 is going to be a game-changer for this upcoming decade. It's going to rule this technology industry. To make myself comfortable with this technological change. This course helped me a lot. It clearly showed me a pathway to reach my destination, and it helped me move to the next level of my professional career."

This is the 9th convocation ceremony hosted by Simplilearn and Purdue University. Since this is a quarterly event, the next one will be held sometime in October 2023.

