Simplilearn and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, Partner To Launch Three AI-Focused Programmes To Equip Leaders for Enterprise Transformation

Launch of three programmes addressing critical AI talent shortage through accessible, practice-led learning in business analytics, strategic decision-making and cyber-resilient transformation

PLANO, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a leading digital skills training provider, has partnered with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, to launch three AI-focused programmes for professionals leading AI integration within their organisations. The programmes - Oxford Programme in AI and Business Analytics; Oxford Programme in Strategic Analysis and Decision-Making with AI; and Oxford Programme in Cyber-Resilient Digital Transformation - are designed to address the widening AI talent gap and train leaders with the frameworks and technical fluency required to lead responsible AI integration at scale.

As artificial intelligence transforms industries at an unprecedented velocity, organisations face acute shortages of experienced professionals capable of translating AI capabilities into business value while managing associated risks. According to a recent McKinsey report, 88% of companies now use AI regularly in at least one business function, up from 78% last year, yet less than a third of executives feel their organisations have adequate AI talent to execute strategic initiatives effectively. These programmes address this critical gap by preparing professionals with the strategic frameworks, ethical considerations and practical implementation capabilities required to lead AI integration initiatives that deliver measurable business impact.

Speaking about the programmes, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said: "AI has moved from experimental adoption to become foundational infrastructure across every sector, yet the leadership skills required to harness its potential responsibly remain scarce. Our partnership with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, reflects our commitment to making advanced AI education more accessible and bringing industry and academia closer together.

The curriculum is built to develop strategic judgement, governance frameworks and implementation capabilities to lead enterprise-wide AI transformation with confidence. As AI reshapes competitive dynamics and operational models, organisations need leaders who can translate analytics into strategy, integrate AI responsibly into decision-making frameworks and build cyber-resilient digital infrastructures. By making the School's world-class faculty expertise accessible through flexible, online formats designed for professionals worldwide, we are addressing a critical market need while advancing our mission to develop future leaders who lead responsibly and effectively."

The three programs collectively form a comprehensive AI leadership curriculum addressing complementary dimensions of AI-enabled business transformation:

Oxford Programme in AI and Business Analytics focuses on translating descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics into strategic business decisions, preparing leaders to bridge the divide between data science and boardroom strategy through real-world case studies, including Hartford HealthCare and the Rialto e-commerce capstone project.

focuses on translating descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics into strategic business decisions, preparing leaders to bridge the divide between data science and boardroom strategy through real-world case studies, including Hartford HealthCare and the Rialto e-commerce capstone project. The Oxford Programme in Strategic Analysis and Decision-Making with AI enables professionals to strengthen their strategic thinking capabilities by leveraging AI as a decision-support partner, exploring frameworks such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's Five Forces and using generative AI tools for scenario planning, competitive analysis and evidence-based recommendation development.

enables professionals to strengthen their strategic thinking capabilities by leveraging AI as a decision-support partner, exploring frameworks such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's Five Forces and using generative AI tools for scenario planning, competitive analysis and evidence-based recommendation development. The Oxford Programme in Cyber-Resilient Digital Transformation addresses the critical imperative of embedding cyber-risk thinking into AI-powered enterprises, teaching leaders to evaluate emerging technologies, protect critical assets and communicate technology risks effectively at the board and executive levels.

Designed using evidence-based learning principles grounded in the Universal Design for Learning framework, the programme is developed by Oxford Saïd faculty and includes self-paced modules alongside live sessions that support applied learning and practical application. This approach offers flexibility for working professionals while maintaining strong academic rigour and practical relevance.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishad Lilani, Associate Director, Oxford Saïd Online, at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said: "The collaboration with Simplilearn represents a strategic alignment between academic excellence and global accessibility in addressing responsible AI integration at an organisational level. Cybersecurity, strategic analytics and AI-driven decision-making are core leadership imperatives that require judgement, ethical frameworks and the confidence to navigate uncertainty. With these programmes, we are equipping leaders with the analytical rigour, human-in-the-loop oversight principles and cross-functional integration capabilities required to drive digital transformation that withstands executive and board-level scrutiny while creating measurable business value."

Learners will earn a certificate of attendance from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, upon successful completion of the programme, subject to meeting the requirements outlined in the programme orientation module. They will also join the Oxford Saïd elumni community, a global network of over 50,000 professionals across more than 195 countries, with access to exclusive resources, events and opportunities.

These programmes are designed for professionals in strategic, leadership, or management roles. This includes business managers and functional leaders, strategy and transformation professionals, analytics and business intelligence leaders, consultants advising on AI-driven change, product and digital and technology leaders responsible for enterprise AI initiatives.

About Saïd Business School

Saïd Business School is a vibrant and innovative school, embedded within the University of Oxford, offering accredited degrees and diplomas for undergraduates and postgraduates and a broad portfolio of on-campus and online courses for business executives. The School educates global business leaders, change makers and innovators across every industry and sector. Its ground-breaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world and creates impact from within.

In partnership with Simplilearn, the School's professional programmes are promoted and delivered to professionals worldwide through a high-quality digital learning experience. This partnership brings together Oxford's academic excellence and Simplilearn's digital learning strengths, offering a transformative and future-ready learning journey for aspiring leaders.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited