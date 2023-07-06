SIMPLILEARN COLLABORATES WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO UPSKILL LEARNERS WITH DIGITAL SKILLS

News provided by

Simplilearn

06 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Simplilearn will create a roadmap to bolster its learners' digital upskilling experience.
  • After completion, learners will receive a co-branded module completion certificate from Simplilearn and Google Cloud Learning.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has teamed up with Google Cloud Learning to be able to reach over 5 million learners on the Simplilearn platform with the latest digital skills. This collaboration is designed to provide a high-quality upskilling experience to the learners with measurable outcomes, leveraging the best-in-class Google Cloud labs and content offerings. Simplilearn will integrate the guided labs and content into its programs (DevOps Engineer and Cloud Architect) in order to strengthen its learning paths to bolster its learners' digital upskilling experience.

The collaboration is a step forward in digital education and will enable learners to access a wide range of cutting-edge resources and training designed to meet the evolving needs of today's learners and professionals. This includes online courses, mentorship programs, and hands-on training, coupled with Google Cloud Labs, all tailored to address the most pressing skills gaps in the industry. Upon course completion, learners will be awarded a joint certificate from both Google Cloud and Simplilearn, which can be used to enhance career prospects and gain recognition in the marketplace.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said of the collaboration with Google Cloud, "Simplilearn has always been committed to the mission of providing the best-in-class programs and content to our learners to change their lives. This collaboration with Google Cloud is another step towards our aim of bringing quality upskilling to learners in India and around the world. We will provide access to Google Cloud hands-on labs as a part of our existing upskilling programs. Through this initiative, our focus is to have 200,000 learners achieve the right skill set to create better opportunities for themselves in the industry."

"We are excited to launch our Google Cloud training content on the Simplilearn platform," said Lee Moore, Vice President, Google Cloud Consulting, "This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity for learners around the world to access the training needed to pursue cloud computing careers and build generative AI skills on a global learning platform."

About Google Cloud Learning

Google Cloud Learning provides customized, accessible, and engaging learning content that allows individuals to get real-world, hands-on experience to ensure learners have the latest in-demand skills that can make the greatest impact.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn

Also from this source

Simplilearn Maintains Its Position on the List of Top 20 Companies for Online Learning Libraries by Training Industry

SIMPLILEARN STRENGTHENS AI/ML PROGRAM OFFERINGS WITH MODULES ON GENERATIVE AI AND CHATGPT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.